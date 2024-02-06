

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold struggled for direction on Tuesday while the dollar and bond yields slipped from recent highs despite hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $2,024.88 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $2,040.60.



The dollar index eased on improved risk sentiment in financial markets as Chinese policymakers and regulators stepped up efforts to stem an equity rout.



China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 3.2 percent today and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged over 4 percent after a Chinese state investment fund said it would expand shareholdings in local stocks to aid sagging markets.



Meanwhile, traders scaled back their bets for aggressive rate cuts following hawkish Fed comments.



Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that officials have time to study data before cutting rates.



His Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee reiterated he'd like to see more of the favourable inflation data.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken