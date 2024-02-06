Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd ("the Company")

LEI:213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 31 December 2023 commences today and is anticipated to end no sooner than 11 March 2024.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

6 February 2024