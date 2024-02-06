Chamlion to showcase latest dental technology at AEEDC exhibition

NANJING, China, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamlion will be showcasing its latest dental technology on the upcoming AEEDC exhibition (6th, Feb-8th Feb, Dubai).

This is the first time that Chamlion is attending the show, and it is excited to introduce its products and services to all the visitors.

As we know, Chamlion's expertise lies in dental 3D printing, and it manufactures 10,000 crowns & bridges and 1,000 partial frameworks daily.

Chamlion doesn't just provide individual products or dental equipment; it delivers integrated solutions from a single source. Its team comprises professionals specializing in research and development, design, post-processing, and more.

Apart from the complete digital workflow of CoCr and Titanium partial framework, Chamlion will also offer its innovative solutions in the implant, Zirconia and orthodontics field. As it is reinventing the application field of the metal dental 3D Printer, it is also stepping further into digital dentistry. And it believes all the dental labs and patients around the world can benefit from this process.

To all the dental professionals and AEEDC visitors who are about to attend the show, Chamlion welcomes you to drop by our booth at PG-01, where you can take a look at our latest dental products and talk with our colleagues to gain more insight into this industry. See you at AEEDC!

