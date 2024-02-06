Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Nach spektakulärer Übernahme vom laufenden Elektroboom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.02.2024 | 11:36
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chamlion to showcase latest dental technology at AEEDC exhibition

NANJING, China, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamlion will be showcasing its latest dental technology on the upcoming AEEDC exhibition (6th, Feb-8th Feb, Dubai).

This is the first time that Chamlion is attending the show, and it is excited to introduce its products and services to all the visitors.

As we know, Chamlion's expertise lies in dental 3D printing, and it manufactures 10,000 crowns & bridges and 1,000 partial frameworks daily.

Chamlion doesn't just provide individual products or dental equipment; it delivers integrated solutions from a single source. Its team comprises professionals specializing in research and development, design, post-processing, and more.

Apart from the complete digital workflow of CoCr and Titanium partial framework, Chamlion will also offer its innovative solutions in the implant, Zirconia and orthodontics field. As it is reinventing the application field of the metal dental 3D Printer, it is also stepping further into digital dentistry. And it believes all the dental labs and patients around the world can benefit from this process.

To all the dental professionals and AEEDC visitors who are about to attend the show, Chamlion welcomes you to drop by our booth at PG-01, where you can take a look at our latest dental products and talk with our colleagues to gain more insight into this industry. See you at AEEDC!

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chamlion-to-showcase-latest-dental-technology-at-aeedc-exhibition-302054529.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.