Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

6 February 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Berlin Hyp AG (BHH)

EUR 500mn long 3y Green Mortgage Covered Bond

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Berlin Hyp (BHH) Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000BHY0GYZ Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 2.75% green mortgage covered bonds due 7 May 2027 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Barclays Crédit Agricole CIB LBBW Nordea

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.