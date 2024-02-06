

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence improved in January to the highest level in seven months, and business morale also strengthened, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



Consumer sentiment rose to 96.4 in January from a downwardly revised score of 95.8 in the previous month.



Among components, the economic sentiment of consumers climbed notably from 99.7 in December to 10.3.1 in January.



The index measuring the future climate improved to 97.2 from 96.4, while the personal climate index dropped to 93.9 from 93.9.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index also climbed to a 9-month high of 98.1 in January from 97.3 in the prior month.



Among components, all sectors recorded increases in January, the survey said.



The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers rebounded to 88.3 from 87.3. In construction, the index rose somewhat from 106.7 to 107.0.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken