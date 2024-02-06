LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $622 million, or $5.97 per share. This compares with $588 million, or $5.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $775 million or $7.44 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.91 billion from $2.72 billion last year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $622 Mln. vs. $588 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.97 vs. $5.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.05 -Revenue (Q4): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.
