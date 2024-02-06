

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $622 million, or $5.97 per share. This compares with $588 million, or $5.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $775 million or $7.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $2.91 billion from $2.72 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for the full year, Willis Towers initiated earnings outlook in line with estimates. The company expects to post annual adjusted income per share of $15.40 to $17.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn income per share of $16.21, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The firm projects to deliver annual revenue of $9.9 billion or greater and mid-single digit organic revenue growth. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to report revenue of $9.97 billion, for the year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $622 Mln. vs. $588 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.97 vs. $5.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.05 -Revenue (Q4): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.



