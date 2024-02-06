

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gases company Linde plc (LIN) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income grew 16 percent to $1.54 billion from last year's $1.33 billion.



Earnings per share were $3.16, up 18 percent from last year's $2.67.



Adjusted net income was $1.75 billion or $3.59 per share, compared to $1.57 billion or $3.16 per share a year ago.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Linde's sales for the fourth quarter were $8.30 billion, 5 percent above prior year's $7.90 billion. Sales were 3 percent above when excluding positive currency impact. Underlying sales increased 4 percent from price attainment and flat volumes.



The Street was looking for sales of $8.08 billion for the quarter.



Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $3.58 to $3.68, 5 percent to 8 percent above prior-year quarter or 6 percent-9 percent growth excluding FX. The Analysts expect earnings of $3.73 per share.



Further, for the full year 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $15.25 to $15.65, up 7 percent to 10 percent versus prior year or 8 percent to 11 percent when excluding estimated currency headwinds.



The analysts expect earnings of $15.43 per share for the year.



In fiscal 2023, adjusted earnings per share were $14.20.



In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 1.6 percent to trade at $407.20.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken