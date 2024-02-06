FaZe Holdings Inc.: FaZe Clan Officially Launches "FaZe Fridays" Franchise; First Season Garners 82 Million Viewer Minutes

Weekly series starring the internet's favorite gamers, creators, and streamers set to continue throughout 2024, awarding a total of over $1 million in cash prizes

Successful first season unlocks expected multimillion-dollar revenue franchise for FaZe Clan

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Today, FaZe Holdings, Inc. (FaZe Clan) (NASDAQ:FAZE), one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, announces plans for "FaZe Fridays," its wildly popular weekly gaming tournament to continue throughout 2024 after seeing massive viewership and engagement numbers in the first four events. The talent-driven live event series created for gamers, by gamers is set to award over $1 million in cash prizes throughout the year, provided by key partners and sponsors. Additionally, the new series unlocks an expected multimillion-dollar revenue opportunity for FaZe Clan.

FaZe Fridays brings the Internet's favorite gamers, creators, and streamers together to compete for cash prizes of $25,000 each week. FaZe will host the live-streamed gaming tournament on Fridays throughout 2024 with a total prize pool of $1 million up for grabs. The weekly prize will be provided by key partners and sponsors such as Xfinity, who sponsored the first four events over December and January and will continue as a sponsor for the upcoming tournaments. Hosts and casters must meet exclusive criteria to be selected to participate in FaZe Fridays. Viewers can expect to see participants play their favorite trending games, from Call of Duty, Fortnite and more. Some tournaments may include a combination of online and LAN.

"We started this new weekly tournament to just have fun and it's really taken off," says FaZe Swagg. "We look forward to putting together teams each week, competing in different titles with different groups and we're honestly just having a blast. Love that the fans love it as much as we do!"

FaZe Fridays was first teased at the end of 2023 with the first four tournaments sponsored by Xfinity and the reception has been amazing. Already, the viewership for FaZe Fridays has surpassed 82 million minutes watched and over 20 million impressions across social media platforms.

"FaZe Fridays has given us an amazing platform to spotlight Xfinity as the network connecting FaZe Clan with some of the biggest gamers on the internet in this new go-to weekly gathering," said Mark Cruz, Senior Director of Brand Partnerships for Comcast. "We're thrilled for our brand and product to have this visibility and drive authentic conversation amongst one of the most difficult to reach, but most engaged audiences. We're excited to build off the success of the first series of tournaments and supporting more FaZe Fridays in the future."

Throughout the series, FaZe will feature highlights from games, including top plays and MVPs, as well as run giveaways. Fans can tune in to FaZe Clan's socials to learn details on when and where to watch each FaZe Friday event.

###

ABOUT FAZE CLAN:

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Xfinity, Porsche, GHOST® and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade and more - all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500M followers across social platforms globally, FaZe's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content and its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitch.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, market opportunity prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FaZe Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com