Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Nach spektakulärer Übernahme vom laufenden Elektroboom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.02.2024 | 13:02
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bankruptcy Canada: Consumer Proposal Filings Across Canada Continue to Increase

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Consumer proposal use for Canadians trapped in debt continues to rise, as a report conducted by Bankruptcy Canada reveals.

Consumer proposals are on the increase as more and more individuals realize this alternative to bankruptcy is available, according to the licensed insolvency trustees of BankruptcyCanada.com

Some of the findings included an increase of 24.6% in consumer proposal filings in Ontario in November 2023 (3,448), compared to November 2022 (2,767), as well as an increase of 26.2% increase in consumer proposal filings in November 2023 (96,885) compared to November 2022 (75,217) across Canada as a whole.

"As Canadians continue to grapple with rising costs of living, interest rate increases, and , we expect the number of Canadians seeking debt relief through alternatives to bankruptcy such as consumer proposals to increase." Gordon Sands, Bankruptcy Canada

About Bankruptcy Canada

Bankruptcy Canada is the largest network of Licensed Insolvency Trustees in Canada, who provide assistance on personal debt problems to Canadians from all walks of life and from coast to coast to coast.

Our friendly and caring debt relief experts provide bankruptcy services, consumer proposal services, budgeting, debt consolidation assistance and other debt management solutions to help Canadians get out of debt. With offices across Canada, we can help you get out of debt quickly.

More information available at https://bankruptcycanada.com

1-877-879-4770

SOURCE: Bankruptcy Canada



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.