Strategic deal positions AIT as key player in European road transport, energy sectors

AIT Worldwide Logistics, a leading provider of global supply chain solutions, has completed its acquisition of Lubbers Logistics Group, a European logistics company specializing in high-value, complex, and time-sensitive transport services. The deal, first announced on Nov. 17, 2023, expands AIT's global reach and enhances its offerings in the road transport and energy logistics sectors.

Headquartered in Schoonebeek, Netherlands, and with more than 350 employees working across nine road transport hubs and nine freight locations, the Lubbers acquisition further expands AIT's extensive European network.

In the past two months, AIT also acquired Mach II Shipping Ltd and Global Transport Solutions Group. Combined with the acquisition of Lubbers, AIT's European footprint of more than 45 offices will now stretch across 13 countries, making it the company's second-largest region after North America.

Terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 130 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

