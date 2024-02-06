DJ Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details 06-Feb-2024 / 11:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 February 2024 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") Notification of Change of Director Details In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of NatWest Group plc with effect from 1 July 2024. Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 302061 EQS News ID: 1831499 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 06, 2024 06:39 ET (11:39 GMT)