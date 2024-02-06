BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 5 February 2024 were:

210.74p Capital only

211.59p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 5th February 2024, the Company has 79,178,241 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,183,064 shares which are held in Treasury.