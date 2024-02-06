DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (XCO2 LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2024 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.9628 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1079524 CODE: XCO2 LN ISIN: LU1981859819 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 302062 EQS News ID: 1831501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

