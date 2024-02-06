The Chemours Company: Chemours and the National Safety Council Launch a New Scholarship Opportunity

The Diversity in Safety Scholarship Funded by Chemours will help build a more diverse workforce of occupational, safety, and health professionals

Chemours, a global chemistry company, and the National Safety Council, America's leading nonprofit safety advocate, have partnered to launch the Diversity in Safety Scholarship Funded by Chemours. This scholarship supports students pursuing undergraduate degrees at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), so they can jump-start their careers in safety.

"Chemours is committed to championing and advocating for an inclusive, diverse, and equitable workforce, and we're excited to partner with the National Safety Council to launch the Diversity in Safety Scholarship," said Ron Charles, Chief People Officer for Chemours. "Safety obsession is a deeply rooted value at Chemours, and we believe that promoting and fostering the next wave of diverse leaders can meaningfully contribute to a safer workplace."

In support of building a workforce of occupational, safety and health professionals that reflects the cultures and ethnicities in the U.S., five academic scholarships of $5,000 will be awarded to people of color pursing an undergraduate degree at HBCUs and HSIs.

"Today's workforce is more diverse than ever before. Fostering a community of safety leaders who reflect this diversity is imperative to making our workers safer," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Additionally, increasing the number of diverse safety professionals in workplaces - big and small, local and global - equitably benefits the health, wellbeing and safety of workers everywhere. At NSC, we wholeheartedly believe that and commend Chemours for their investment in safety through this new scholarship, which will support the NSC mission of making people safer and saving lives."

Open to entering or currently enrolled freshman students, the scholarships will be renewable for up to four years. Applications for the Diversity in Safety Scholarship Funded by Chemours are open now through March 31, 2024. To learn more or apply, please visit https://www.nsc.org/workplace/get-involved/nsc-scholarship-program/chemours-diversity-in-safety-scholarship.





