WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $1.04 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $121.11 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 75.8% to $4.43 billion from $2.52 billion last year.
KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
