EDITED's brand is evolving with the company during its high growth period.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, showcasing a rebranded visual identity and logo along with a new podcast season.

Each of these changes helps EDITED better reflect its mission: To empower retailers by transforming data into powerful insights, inspiring them to take profitable and sustainable action.

As the company continues to mature during its high growth mode, so too does the brand. EDITED's new logo evokes the idea of elevated perspectives and aggregate data coming together to provide more informed insights. The mountain of data represents the "elevated" view retailers achieve when using EDITED's AI-powered technology to gain visibility into their business.

In tandem with the launch of EDITED's new website and logo comes a brand new season of The EDITED Podcast, Inside Retail. This podcast provides insights into the intersection of retail and technology. The first episode, "Under Armour: How to Put the Customer First," is available now, wherever you get your podcasts.

"As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, we felt the time was right to evolve our brand's look and feel as well. It's more than a logo change-this rebrand is representative of our newly defined vision, mission, and values as well. Ultimately, we want to help retailers have a complete view of their data and access never-before-seen insights to help them make more informed, more profitable decisions. We are excited for our future and the future of retail."

Shellie Vornhagen, CMO at EDITED

With updated branding and a new website, EDITED reinforces its commitment to infusing intelligence into every retail decision. Check out the new website and podcast here.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-driven retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time decision making power that drives profit and inspires customers. We help retailers increase margins, generate more sales, and drive better business outcomes through AI-powered market and enterprise intelligence that fuels automation. By connecting business analytics and external market data, the world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

