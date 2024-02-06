Sparta Group: Sparta Introduces Industry Leading Experts Behind the New and Improved TruckSuite Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / As Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") prepares to roll out its new and improved TruckSuite offerings in Canada, the Company is happy to introduce its TruckSuite leadership team who are among North America's top transportation industry experts.

The trio behind TruckSuite includes an internationally known speaker and technical wizard, a top warranty program developer, and an accomplished sales and operations manager.

"We are so thankful to have such heavyweights in the trucking industry at the helm of TruckSuite's operations. They not only bring the perfect mix of skills to the table, but deep industry insights," said Sparta President, Tony Peticca.

TruckSuite Leaders…

Lynn Murphy is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TruckSuite LLC. He is a well-respected trucking industry authority who established the Premium 2000+ company back in 2003. Under the Premium 2000 banner, he developed the industry standard for dependable aftermarket warranty programs in the commercial trucking space. Murphy helped grow Premium 2000 to $45 million in revenues before selling the business in 2018. He is known for building relationships within the trucking industry and fostering co-operation.

Murphy is working side-by-side with Keith Whann, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for TruckSuite. A respected technical visionary, Whann is the author of TruckSuite's new commercial truck warranty for heavy duty, medium duty, and vocational use trucks. His technology is the backbone of TruckSuite's technology platform. Whann comes to TruckSuite with a varied background. He is a former Assistant Ohio Attorney General, and an internationally recognized author and speaker. In addition to being the CTO at TruckSuite, he owns and operates The Whann Group.

Often described as "diligent" and "efficient" TruckSuite's Vice President of Business Development, Larry Wyluda is a commercial trucking industry veteran. His outstanding sales and operations experience is expected to serve TruckSuite well. During his tenure in the Environmental division of Associates Commercial Corporation, he carried the lowest performing territory to #1 volume producing territory in just one year. As VP of the Los Angeles Branch, he grew the branch from $240 million to $500 million over 5 years. Wyluda later worked with Financial Federal (now People's).

The goal for the TruckSuite management team is to keep the truck on the road and the trucker in the truck, so truckers can focus on driving, hence the Company tagline, "Just Drive".

TruckSuite recently had a soft launch of the Company's robust, one-of-a-kind mobile app in the United States and will use the information to help steer the hard launch of the app in both the U.S and Canada.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. This structure provides brand recognition, insight, high-level strategic guidance, and financial monitoring. Sparta Group is divided into three operational business segments, each accountable for its day-to-day operations and performance. Those segments are, Environment, Energy, and Innovation.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSXV:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

