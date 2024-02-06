Halberd Corporation: Halberd's Top Executives Join Forces with Athena GTX CEO Mark Darrah Unveiling 2024 Powerful Partnership Outlook on "The Street Reports Podcast"

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) and Athena GTX's executives interviewed on "The Street Reports," discuss the relationship between Halberd and Athena and why that relationship is going to advance Halberd's breakthrough technologies toward government contracts.

Listen here: https://thestreetreports.com/halb-ceo-william-hartman-cto-dr-mitchell-felder-and-ceo-of-athena-gtx-mark-darrah-discuss-company-partnership-and-optimistic-2024-on-the-street-reports-podcast-listen-now/

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Established in 1974, the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) comprises six locations, catering to all 82 counties in Mississippi and the broader Southeastern United States. The primary campus, situated in Starkville, encompasses the Wise Center, home to the main teaching hospital known as the Animal Health Center. The faculty and staff of the MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences cover fundamental scientific disciplines essential for veterinary education. MSU CVM is dedicated to an ethical approach in the treatment of animals, demonstrating a sincere passion and commitment.

About Athena GTX, Inc.

Athena GTX is a certified DoD small business with Corporate Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Athena focuses development on wearables and highly mobile, wirelessly connected monitoring technologies, and transitioning those to key markets to meet unmet needs of first responders worldwide. Wireless Patient Monitoring - Athena GTX connects patient and provider About - Athena GTX® Inc.

Youngstown State University.

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio, and is composed of 5 undergraduate colleges. The University has over 150 undergraduate degree programs and 50 graduate degree programs serving over 12,000 students in studies up to the doctoral level. Beyond its current student body, the university has more than 125,000 alumni across the country and around the world.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

