Victory Clean Energy, Inc.: Victory Clean Energy to Present at Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on February 13 - 15, 2024

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Victory Clean Energy (OTC PINK:VYEY) a fully reporting green-tech zero emission Green Hydrogen production company focused on using completely Sustainable and Renewable biomass to produce and deliver the world's lowest-cost, Green Hydrogen, has been invited to present at Integrous Communications Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on February 13-15th, 2024.

David Voyticky is scheduled to present for Victory Clean Energy on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (12:00 PM EST).

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3017/49867

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference and can be requested through the conference site.

To register for the event, Investors can go to the conference link: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference

About Victory Clean Energy

Victory Clean Energy is an innovative Green Hydrogen energy company dedicated to developing and implementing clean, sustainable low-cost energy solutions with applications across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The Company's pioneering TrueGreen Hydrogen production solutions aim to provide clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources to a diverse range of clients. TrueGreen Hydrogen positions the Company as a formidable force in the low-cost Green Hydrogen sector, focusing on decarbonization in heavy transportation and industrial Hydrogen markets. With this commitment, Victory Clean Energy is dedicated to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for industries and communities worldwide. For more information, please visit www.h2eg.com.

About the Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference

Welcome to the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference, where the nexus of innovation, big investment ideas and charitable giving all converge in a dynamic digital space.

The focus of this conference is to present smaller market cap companies that we believe are poised to be much bigger due to innovation, positioning, and increased visibility.

At the same time, we want to demonstrate compassion and realize that while we can pursue profits in our portfolios, giving back pays dividends in ways that benefit humanity and society. We truly believe that the two do go hand in hand.

Step into the future with us at the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference, an unparalleled gathering where the pulse of innovation harmonizes with the rhythm of investment and charitable giving on a virtual platform.

Our carefully curated agenda features thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging market dynamics that are shaping the future.

The conference will consist of company presentations (Public, and a select few Private), 1x1's, as well as presentations from some selected charities that we would like to highlight.

As we navigate the intersection of innovation, investment and giving, the conference aims to spark opportunities for growth. Join us in this digital format where ideas take flight, investments find purpose, and the future unfolds in real-time.

Welcome to a revolution in connectivity, where the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference sets the stage for a new era of investment, inspiration, and progress.

