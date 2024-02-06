APCON, Inc.: Artificial Intelligence is Just the Beginning: How APCON's 400G Solutions Offer Agility for Complex Data Centers

APCON equips IT infrastructures with scalable, ultra-high-speed network performance technologies for AI integration and cybersecurity

WILSONVILLE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / APCON, Inc. (APCON), a global market leader in advanced network insight and monitoring solutions, is helping data centers prepare for the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and AI-powered applications by launching advanced hardware designed to deliver up to 400G processing speeds.

APCON Network Topography Example

Example of 400G networking technology with APCON's multi-RU chassis options, IntellaView Platform, and ApconTaps.

From AI chatbots to smart glasses, it is no secret that 2023 was a banner year for AI. But how will the AI evolution affect enterprise IT teams as they continue to drive faster networking insights, cybersecurity responses, and greater business value?

Dexterity You Can See: 400G Networking Technology with Multi-RU Chassis Options

APCON's latest three 400G solutions proactively address faster data processing needs at lower latencies while reducing costly network downtime - which often delays real-time workflows, user productivity, and customer communications. 400G speeds will become crucial for mid-size and enterprise organizations as AI tools and AI-operated workflows are more widely adopted for analyzing business-critical data.

IntellaView 400G EdgeSwitch

32 Ports of 400G

Space saving, top-of-rack or edge solution for data traffic aggregation.

100G/400G leaf and spine interconnects for ApconTAPs (APCON's portfolio of passive optical network TAPs) and cutting-edge software.

IntellaView 28-Port, 400G Multi-function Blade

28 Ports: 4-400G ports and 24-200G ports

Multiple configurations available. With one of the configurations, you can achieve 400G of deduplication.

IntellaView 16-Port, 400G Multi-function Blade

16 Ports of 400G

Multiple configurations available. With any-to-any port connectivity.

These product launches coincide with APCON's latest IntellaView v1.12 software release. A top highlight of this release is the Distributed Load Balance Groups (LBGs) service, which works in conjunction with APCON's ACI-4030-E36-2, ACI-4130-E28-2, and ACI-4130-E16-2 blades (if bundled with the Advanced Support Module).

See APCON Solutions in Action

To see how APCON's IntellaView 400G blades work and address use case scenarios for your business, contact your APCON Sales Representative directly or schedule an online Zoom demo with APCON's Solution Engineers here.

About APCON

APCON, Inc. (APCON®), a market leader in network technology, consistently delivers unparalleled innovation, stability, and scalability to mid-sized and enterprise customers in over 40 countries. As a vital networking partner for financial, healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, defense, government, and public sector organizations worldwide, APCON supplies 400G solutions to data centers. APCON is headquartered in Oregon, with additional employees in Texas and throughout the United States.

APCON is a registered trademark of APCON, Inc.

Contact Information

Megan Jasin

Marketing Communications/PR

pr@apcon.com

972-808-7734

