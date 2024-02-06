Collaboration will harness Medidata Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) for remote patient engagement and real-time data capture

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, and Sanofi Vaccines, today announced a collaboration to harness Medidata eCOA to deploy in vaccine studies. This builds on Medidata and Sanofi's longstanding, successful experience using Medidata Rave EDC (electronic data capture).

The collaboration will use an eDiary function within eCOA to create an eDiary library specific to Sanofi's vaccines. This library will accelerate future study set-up times, improve efficiency, and increase data quality, while ensuring patients have access to eDiaries that are easy to use.

Sanofi has chosen to adopt eCOA's capabilities in its vaccine studies, optimizing the patient clinical journey by reducing on-site monitoring and allowing patients to input data in real time from any location. Pilots of eCOA were performed in six vaccine studies and demonstrated high levels of patient compliance, providing highly reliable data. As a result, the collaboration has since moved out of the pilot phase, with eCOA being deployed across a pipeline of Sanofi's vaccine clinical trials.

"Expanding our collaboration with Medidata will enable us to improve our clinical development processes as we seek to deliver breakthrough vaccines to patients," said the global head of clinical data management at Sanofi Vaccines. "Through a bespoke eDiary library, we can optimize eDiary set-up and improve data quality in current trials, while moving deeper into the digitalization era within the pharma industry."

Anthony Costello, chief executive officer, Medidata Patient Cloud, said, "At Medidata, we put the patient at the core of all of our work, and collaborating with Sanofi, who share this ethos, helps improve patient experience, the monitoring of patients in current studies, and accelerate study timelines and efficiencies in future studies."

Medidata eCOA is a full-service offering revolutionizing the way sponsors, contract research organizations, and sites collect data from patients, physicians, and caregivers. Built as part of the unified Medidata Platform, eCOA reduces study build times by up to 50% and provides a comprehensive view of patient data, while providing patients with flexibility and choice in how they engage in trial activities.

Sanofi has worked with Medidata for over a decade, leveraging Medidata's solutions across the organization, including vaccine studies, to securely and efficiently capture and manage data.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. With over 20 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 30,000 trials and 9 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across 2,100+ customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization. Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206439222/en/

Contacts:

Medidata PR

Medidata.PR@3ds.com

Analyst Relations

Medidata.AR@3ds.com