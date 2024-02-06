Willis Towers Watson plc: WTW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Revenue 1 increased 7% to $2.9 billion for the quarter and increased 7% to $9.5 billion for the year

Organic Revenue growth of 6% for the quarter and 8% for the year

Diluted Earnings per Share were $5.97 for the quarter, up 11% over prior year, and $9.95 for the year, up 11% over prior year

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share were $7.44 for the quarter, up 18% from prior year, and $14.49 for the year, up 8% over prior year

Operating Margin was 26.7% for the quarter, up 70 basis points from prior year, and 14.4% for the year, up 110 basis points over prior year

Adjusted Operating Margin was 34.2% for the quarter, up 180 basis points from prior year, and 22.0% for the year, up 110 basis points over prior year

"WTW closed 2023 with robust momentum, delivering strong organic revenue, margin, and earnings growth in the fourth quarter to cap a solid financial performance for the year," said Carl Hess, WTW's chief executive officer. "Our topline results and healthy pipeline for 2024 reflect the success of our growth initiatives with both new and existing clients. Alongside the strong revenue growth, our progress simplifying and transforming our operations drove efficiencies and margin expansion in the quarter. We also made progress on our commitment to improve cash flow. I applaud my colleagues for their hard work in growing, simplifying and transforming WTW. I look forward to our working together in 2024 as we aim to achieve our strategic and financial goals and create value for our shareholders."

Consolidated Results

Fourth Quarter 2023, as reported, USD millions, except %

Key Metrics Q4-23 Q4-22 Y/Y Change Revenue1 $2,914 $2,722 Reported 7% | CC 6% | Organic 6% Income from Operations $779 $708 10% Operating Margin % 26.7% 26.0% 70 bps Adjusted Operating Income $998 $882 13% Adjusted Operating Margin % 34.2% 32.4% 180 bps Net Income $623 $593 5% Adjusted Net Income $775 $689 12% Diluted EPS $5.97 $5.40 11% Adjusted Diluted EPS $7.44 $6.33 18%

1 The revenue amounts included in this release are presented on a U.S. GAAP basis except where stated otherwise. This excludes reinsurance revenue which is reported in discontinued operations. The segment discussion is on an organic basis.





Revenue was $2.91 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 7% as compared to $2.72 billion for the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, revenue increased 6%. On an organic basis, revenue increased 6%. See Supplemental Segment Information on page 9 for additional detail on book-of-business settlements and interest income included in revenue.

Net Income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $623 million, an increase of 5% compared to Net Income of $593 million in the prior-year fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion, or 37.1% of revenue, an increase of 7%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion, or 37.1% of revenue, in the prior-year fourth quarter. The U.S. GAAP tax rate for the fourth quarter was 15.7%, and the adjusted income tax rate for the fourth quarter used in calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share was 19.1%.

Full Year 2023, as reported, USD millions, except %

Key Metrics FY-23 FY-22 Y/Y Change Revenue1 $9,483 $8,866 Reported 7% | CC 7% | Organic 8% Income from Operations $1,365 $1,178 16% Operating Margin % 14.4% 13.3% 110 bps Adjusted Operating Income $2,082 $1,851 12% Adjusted Operating Margin % 22.0% 20.9% 110 bps Net Income $1,064 $1,024 4% Adjusted Net Income $1,536 $1,507 2% Diluted EPS $9.95 $8.98 11% Adjusted Diluted EPS $14.49 $13.41 8%

1 The revenue amounts included in this release are presented on a U.S. GAAP basis except where stated otherwise. This excludes reinsurance revenue which is reported in discontinued operations. The segment discussion is on an organic basis.





Revenue was $9.48 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 7% as compared to $8.87 billion for the prior year. On an organic basis, revenue increased 8%. See Supplemental Segment Information on page 9 for additional detail on book-of-business settlements and interest income included in revenue.

Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1.1 billion, an increase of 4% compared to Net Income of $1.0 billion in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $2.4 billion, or 25.6% of revenue, an increase of $43 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 billion, or 26.9% of revenue, in the prior year.

The U.S. GAAP tax rate for 2023 was 16.8%, and the adjusted income tax rate for 2023 used in calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share was 20.9%. The adjusted income tax rate for 2023 was impacted by one-time favorable items. Excluding these items, our adjusted income tax rate for 2023 would have been 22.4%.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flow from operating activities were $1.3 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $812 million for the prior year. Free cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $1.2 billion and $674 million, respectively, an improvement of $518 million. During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased $196 million and $1.0 billion of WTW shares, respectively.

Quarterly Business Highlights

Realized $37 million of incremental annualized Transformation program savings, bringing the total to $337 million in cumulative savings since the program's inception. Refer to the Supplemental Slides for additional detail.

Repurchased 832,009 of our shares for $196 million.

Announced the formation of a newly created team, Strategic Client Engagement Leaders, focused on driving growth of large, complex clients within the twelve industry vertical divisions of Corporate Risk & Broking in North America, to further advance our specialization strategy in the Risk & Broking segment.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Segment Highlights

Health, Wealth & Career

As reported, USD millions, except %

Health, Wealth & Career Q4-23 Q4-22 Y/Y Change Total Revenue $1,798 $1,722 Reported 4% | CC 3% | Organic 4% Operating Income $729 $672 8% Operating Margin % 40.5% 39.0% 150 bps



The HWC segment had revenue of $1.80 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% (3% increase constant currency and 4% organic) from $1.72 billion in the prior year. Organic growth in Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing was driven by higher volumes and placements of Medicare Advantage and life policies in Individual Marketplace and increased compliance and other project activity in Outsourcing. Our Wealth businesses generated organic revenue growth from higher levels of Retirement work in North America and Europe, along with new client acquisitions, pension brokerage and higher fees in Investments. Organic revenue growth in Health was driven by the continued expansion of our Global Benefits Management client portfolio, increased brokerage income and a modest tailwind from book-of-business settlement revenue. Career had organic revenue growth from our compensation survey sales and executive compensation, reward-based advisory and employee experience services.

Operating margins in the HWC segment increased 150 basis points from the prior-year fourth quarter to 40.5%, primarily from Transformation savings.

Risk & Broking

As reported, USD millions, except %

Risk & Broking Q4-23 Q4-22 Y/Y Change Total Revenue $1,076 $952 Reported 13% | CC 12% | Organic 12% Operating Income $354 $269 32% Operating Margin % 32.9% 28.3% 460 bps



The R&B segment had revenue of $1.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 13% (12% increase constant currency and organic) from $952 million in the prior year. Corporate Risk & Broking generated exceptional organic revenue growth driven by strong new business, improved client retention and rate increases. Insurance Consulting and Technology had organic revenue growth from software sales and increased project revenue.

Operating margins in the R&B segment increased 460 basis points from the prior-year fourth quarter to 32.9%, due to higher operating leverage, driven by strong organic revenue growth and increased productivity from recent hires, and Transformation savings.

Outlook

Based on current and anticipated market conditions, the Company's full-year targets for 2024, consistent with those targets that have been previously provided, are as follows. Refer to the Supplemental Slides for additional detail.

Expect to deliver revenue of $9.9 billion or greater and mid-single digit organic revenue growth for the full year 2024

Expect to deliver adjusted operating margin of 22.5% - 23.5% for the full year 2024

Expect to deliver adjusted diluted earnings per share of $15.40 - $17.00 for the full year 2024

Expect approximately $88 million in non-cash pension income for the full year 2024

Expect a foreign currency headwind on adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.02 for the full year 2024 at today's rates

Expect to deliver approximately $425 million of cumulative run-rate savings from the Transformation program by the end of 2024, up from $380 million previously, and total program costs of $1.125 billion, up from $900 million previously.

Outlook includes Non-GAAP financial measures. We do not reconcile forward-looking Non-GAAP measures for reasons explained below.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at www.wtwco.com .

WTW Non-GAAP Measures

In order to assist readers of our consolidated financial statements in understanding the core operating results that WTW's management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning, we present the following non-GAAP measures: (1) Constant Currency Change, (2) Organic Change, (3) Adjusted Operating Income/Margin, (4) Adjusted EBITDA/Margin, (5) Adjusted Net Income, (6) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, (7) Adjusted Income Before Taxes, (8) Adjusted Income Taxes/Tax Rate, (9) Free Cash Flow and (10) Free Cash Flow Margin.

We believe that those measures are relevant and provide pertinent information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in our industry to provide a baseline for evaluating and comparing our operating performance, and in the case of free cash flow, our liquidity results.

Within the measures referred to as 'adjusted', we adjust for significant items which will not be settled in cash, or which we believe to be items that are not core to our current or future operations. Some of these items may not be applicable for the current quarter, however they may be part of our full-year results. Additionally, we have historically adjusted for certain items which are not described below, but for which we may adjust in a future period when applicable. Items applicable to the quarter or full year results, or the comparable periods, include the following:

Income and loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - Adjustment to remove the after-tax income or loss from discontinued operations and the after-tax gain attributable to the divestiture of our Willis Re business.

Restructuring costs and transaction and transformation - Management believes it is appropriate to adjust for restructuring costs and transaction and transformation when they relate to a specific significant program with a defined set of activities and costs that are not expected to continue beyond a defined period of time, or significant acquisition-related transaction expenses. We believe the adjustment is necessary to present how the Company is performing, both now and in the future when the incurrence of these costs will have concluded.

Impairment - Adjustment to remove the impairment related to the net assets of our Russian business that are held outside of our Russian entities.

Gains and losses on disposals of operations - Adjustment to remove the gains or losses resulting from disposed operations that have not been classified as discontinued operations.

Tax effect of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ('CARES') Act - Relates to the incremental tax expense or benefit, primarily from the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax ('BEAT'), generated from electing or changing elections of certain income tax provisions available under the CARES Act.

Tax effect of internal reorganizations - Relates to the U.S. income tax expense resulting from the completion of internal reorganizations of the ownership of certain businesses that reduced the investments held by our U.S.-controlled subsidiaries.

We evaluate our revenue on an as reported (U.S. GAAP), constant currency and organic basis. We believe presenting constant currency and organic information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our comparable results, consistent with how we evaluate our performance internally.

We consider Constant Currency Change, Organic Change, Adjusted Operating Income/Margin, Adjusted EBITDA/Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Income Before Taxes, Adjusted Income Taxes/Tax Rate and Free Cash Flow to be important financial measures, which are used to internally evaluate and assess our core operations and to benchmark our operating and liquidity results against our competitors. These non-GAAP measures are important in illustrating what our comparable operating and liquidity results would have been had we not incurred transaction-related and non-recurring items. Reconciliations of these measures are included in the accompanying tables with the following exception: The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information, such as foreign currency impacts necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, is available to the Company without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.

Our non-GAAP measures and their accompanying definitions are presented as follows:

Constant Currency Change - Represents the year-over-year change in revenue excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. To calculate this impact, the prior year local currency results are first translated using the current year monthly average exchange rates. The change is calculated by comparing the prior year revenue, translated at the current year monthly average exchange rates, to the current year as reported revenue, for the same period. We believe constant currency measures provide useful information to investors because they provide transparency to performance by excluding the effects that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-over-period comparability given volatility in foreign currency exchange markets.

Organic Change - Excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, as described above and the period-over-period impact of acquisitions and divestitures on current-year revenue. We believe that excluding transaction-related items from our U.S. GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to our investors, and it is important in illustrating what our core operating results would have been had we not included these transaction-related items, since the nature, size and number of these transaction-related items can vary from period to period.

Adjusted Operating Income/Margin - Income from operations adjusted for amortization, restructuring costs, transaction and transformation and non-recurring items that, in management's judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. Adjusted operating income margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by revenue. We consider adjusted operating income/margin to be important financial measures, which are used internally to evaluate and assess our core operations and to benchmark our operating results against our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA/Margin - Net Income adjusted for loss/(income) from discontinued operations, net of tax, provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs, transaction and transformation, gains and losses on disposals of operations and non-recurring items that, in management's judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue. We consider adjusted EBITDA/margin to be important financial measures, which are used internally to evaluate and assess our core operations, to benchmark our operating results against our competitors and to evaluate and measure our performance-based compensation plans.

Adjusted Net Income - Net Income Attributable to WTW adjusted for loss/(income) from discontinued operations, net of tax, amortization, restructuring costs, transaction and transformation, gains and losses on disposals of operations and non-recurring items that, in management's judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and the related tax effect of those adjustments and the tax effects of internal reorganizations. This measure is used solely for the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share - Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted-average number of ordinary shares, diluted. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is used to internally evaluate and assess our core operations and to benchmark our operating results against our competitors.

Adjusted Income Before Taxes - Income from operations before income taxes adjusted for amortization, restructuring costs, transaction and transformation, gains and losses on disposals of operations and non-recurring items that, in management's judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results. Adjusted income before taxes is used solely for the purpose of calculating the adjusted income tax rate.

Adjusted Income Taxes/Tax Rate - Provision for income taxes adjusted for taxes on certain items of amortization, restructuring costs, transaction and transformation, gains and losses on disposals of operations, the tax effects of internal reorganizations, and non-recurring items that, in management's judgment, significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results, divided by adjusted income before taxes. Adjusted income taxes is used solely for the purpose of calculating the adjusted income tax rate. Management believes that the adjusted income tax rate presents a rate that is more closely aligned to the rate that we would incur if not for the reduction of pre-tax income for the adjusted items and the tax effects of internal reorganizations, which are not core to our current and future operations.

Free Cash Flow - Cash flows from operating activities less cash used to purchase fixed assets and software for internal use. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure and is not meant to represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Management believes that free cash flow presents the core operating performance and cash-generating capabilities of our business operations.

Free Cash Flow Margin - Free Cash Flow as a percentage of revenue, which represents how much of revenue would be realized on a cash basis. We consider this measure to be a meaningful metric for tracking cash conversion on a year-over-year basis due to the non-cash nature of our pension income, which is included in our GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings metrics presented herein.

These non-GAAP measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the information contained within our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Supplemental Segment Information

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited) REVENUE Components of Revenue Change(i) Less: Less: Three Months Ended

December 31, As Reported Currency Constant Currency Acquisitions/ Organic 2023 2022 % Change Impact Change Divestitures Change Health, Wealth & Career $ 1,798 $ 1,722 4 % 1 % 3 % 0 % 4 % Risk & Broking 1,076 952 13 % 1 % 12 % 0 % 12 % Segment Revenue 2,874 2,674 7 % 1 % 6 % 0 % 7 % Reimbursable expenses and other 40 48 Revenue $ 2,914 $ 2,722 7 % 1 % 6 % 0 % 6 %

Components of Revenue Change(i) Less: Less: Years Ended

December 31, As Reported Currency Constant Currency Acquisitions/ Organic 2023 2022 % Change Impact Change Divestitures Change Health, Wealth & Career $ 5,582 $ 5,287 6 % 0 % 6 % 0 % 6 % Risk & Broking 3,735 3,460 8 % 0 % 8 % (1 )% 10 % Segment Revenue 9,317 8,747 7 % 0 % 7 % (1 )% 7 % Reimbursable expenses and other 166 119 Revenue $ 9,483 $ 8,866 7 % 0 % 7 % 0 % 8 %

(i) Components of revenue change may not add due to rounding.





BOOK-OF-BUSINESS SETTLEMENTS AND INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended December 31, HWC R&B Corporate Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Book-of-business settlements $ 1 $ - $ 14 $ 11 $ - $ - $ 15 $ 11 Interest income 7 4 27 10 5 13 39 27 Total interest and other income $ 8 $ 4 $ 41 $ 21 $ 5 $ 13 $ 54 $ 38

Years Ended December 31, HWC R&B Corporate Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Book-of-business settlements $ 1 $ 19 $ 25 $ 52 $ - $ - $ 26 $ 71 Interest income 25 8 79 25 41 22 145 55 Total interest and other income $ 26 $ 27 $ 104 $ 77 $ 41 $ 22 $ 171 $ 126



SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (i)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Health, Wealth & Career $ 729 $ 672 Risk & Broking 354 269 Segment Operating Income $ 1,083 $ 941

Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Health, Wealth & Career $ 1,565 $ 1,382 Risk & Broking 813 734 Segment Operating Income $ 2,378 $ 2,116

(i) Segment operating income excludes certain costs, including amortization of intangibles, restructuring costs, transaction and transformation expenses, certain litigation provisions, and to the extent that the actual expense based upon which allocations are made differs from the forecast/budget amount, a reconciling item will be created between internally-allocated expenses and the actual expenses reported for U.S. GAAP purposes.





SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Health, Wealth & Career 40.5% 39.0% Risk & Broking 32.9% 28.3%

Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Health, Wealth & Career 28.0% 26.1% Risk & Broking 21.8% 21.2%



RECONCILIATIONS OF SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Segment Operating Income $ 1,083 $ 941 Amortization (60 ) (73 ) Restructuring costs (38 ) (28 ) Transaction and transformation (i) (121 ) (73 ) Unallocated, net (ii) (85 ) (59 ) Income from Operations 779 708 Interest expense (63 ) (54 ) Other income, net 23 83 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 739 $ 737

Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Segment Operating Income $ 2,378 $ 2,116 Impairment (iii) - (81 ) Amortization (263 ) (312 ) Restructuring costs (68 ) (99 ) Transaction and transformation (i) (386 ) (181 ) Unallocated, net(ii) (296 ) (265 ) Income from Operations 1,365 1,178 Interest expense (235 ) (208 ) Other income, net 149 288 Income from operations before income taxes $ 1,279 $ 1,258

(i) In 2023 and 2022, in addition to legal fees and other transaction costs, includes primarily consulting fees and compensation costs related to the Transformation program.

(ii) Includes certain costs, primarily related to corporate functions which are not directly related to the segments, and certain differences between budgeted expenses determined at the beginning of the year and actual expenses that we report for U.S. GAAP purposes.

(iii) Represents the impairment related to the net assets of our Russian business that are held outside of our Russian entities.

WTW

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited) RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WTW TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Net Income attributable to WTW $ 622 $ 588 Adjusted for certain items: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 13 Amortization 60 73 Restructuring costs 38 28 Transaction and transformation 121 73 Loss/(gain) on disposal of operations 1 (18 ) Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) (67 ) (72 ) Tax effect of internal reorganizations - 4 Adjusted Net Income $ 775 $ 689 Weighted-average ordinary shares, diluted 104 109 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 5.97 $ 5.40 Adjusted for certain items:(ii) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 0.12 Amortization 0.58 0.67 Restructuring costs 0.36 0.26 Transaction and transformation 1.16 0.67 Loss/(gain) on disposal of operations 0.01 (0.17 ) Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) (0.64 ) (0.66 ) Tax effect of internal reorganizations - 0.04 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(ii) $ 7.44 $ 6.33

(i) The tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate for each item.

(ii) Per share values and totals may differ due to rounding.





Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Net Income attributable to WTW $ 1,055 $ 1,009 Adjusted for certain items: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 40 Impairment - 81 Amortization 263 312 Restructuring costs 68 99 Transaction and transformation 386 181 Gain on disposal of operations (43 ) (7 ) Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) (195 ) (188 ) Tax effect of the CARES Act - (24 ) Tax effects of internal reorganizations 2 4 Adjusted Net Income $ 1,536 $ 1,507 Weighted-average ordinary shares, diluted 106 112 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 9.95 $ 8.98 Adjusted for certain items:(ii) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 0.36 Impairment - 0.72 Amortization 2.48 2.78 Restructuring costs 0.64 0.88 Transaction and transformation 3.64 1.61 Gain on disposal of operations (0.41 ) (0.06 ) Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) (1.84 ) (1.67 ) Tax effect of the CARES Act - (0.21 ) Tax effects of internal reorganizations 0.02 0.04 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(ii) $ 14.49 $ 13.41

(i) The tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate for each item.

(ii) Per share values and totals may differ due to rounding.





RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net Income $ 623 21.4 % $ 593 21.8 % Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 13 Provision for income taxes 116 131 Interest expense 63 54 Depreciation 58 64 Amortization 60 73 Restructuring costs 38 28 Transaction and transformation 121 73 Loss/(gain) on disposal of operations 1 (18 ) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin $ 1,080 37.1 % $ 1,011 37.1 %

Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net Income $ 1,064 11.2 % $ 1,024 11.5 % Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 40 Provision for income taxes 215 194 Interest expense 235 208 Impairment - 81 Depreciation 242 255 Amortization 263 312 Restructuring costs 68 99 Transaction and transformation 386 181 Gain on disposal of operations (43 ) (7 ) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin $ 2,430 25.6 % $ 2,387 26.9 %



RECONCILIATIONS OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Income from operations and Operating margin $ 779 26.7 % $ 708 26.0 % Adjusted for certain items: Amortization 60 73 Restructuring costs 38 28 Transaction and transformation 121 73 Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin $ 998 34.2 % $ 882 32.4 %

Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Income from operations and Operating margin $ 1,365 14.4 % $ 1,178 13.3 % Adjusted for certain items: Impairment - 81 Amortization 263 312 Restructuring costs 68 99 Transaction and transformation 386 181 Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin $ 2,082 22.0 % $ 1,851 20.9 %



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP INCOME TAXES/TAX RATE TO ADJUSTED INCOME TAXES/TAX RATE

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 739 $ 737 Adjusted for certain items: Amortization 60 73 Restructuring costs 38 28 Transaction and transformation 121 73 Loss/(gain) on disposal of operations 1 (18 ) Adjusted income before taxes $ 959 $ 893 Provision for income taxes $ 116 $ 131 Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) 67 72 Tax effect of internal reorganizations - (4 ) Adjusted income taxes $ 183 $ 199 U.S. GAAP tax rate 15.7 % 17.7 % Adjusted income tax rate 19.1 % 22.2 %

Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 1,279 $ 1,258 Adjusted for certain items: Impairment - 81 Amortization 263 312 Restructuring costs 68 99 Transaction and transformation 386 181 Gain on disposal of operations (43 ) (7 ) Adjusted income before taxes $ 1,953 $ 1,924 Provision for income taxes $ 215 $ 194 Tax effect on certain items listed above(i) 195 188 Tax effect of the CARES Act - 24 Tax effect of internal reorganizations (2 ) (4 ) Adjusted income taxes $ 408 $ 402 U.S. GAAP tax rate 16.8 % 15.4 % Adjusted income tax rate 20.9 % 20.9 %

(i) The tax effect was calculated using an effective tax rate for each item.





RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities $ 1,345 $ 812 Less: Additions to fixed assets and software for internal use (153 ) (138 ) Free Cash Flow $ 1,192 $ 674 Revenue $ 9,483 $ 8,866 Free Cash Flow Margin 12.6 % 7.6 %





WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 2,914 $ 2,722 $ 9,483 $ 8,866 Costs of providing services Salaries and benefits 1,325 1,263 5,344 5,065 Other operating expenses 533 513 1,815 1,776 Depreciation 58 64 242 255 Amortization 60 73 263 312 Restructuring costs 38 28 68 99 Transaction and transformation 121 73 386 181 Total costs of providing services 2,135 2,014 8,118 7,688 Income from operations 779 708 1,365 1,178 Interest expense (63 ) (54 ) (235 ) (208 ) Other income, net 23 83 149 288 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 739 737 1,279 1,258 Provision for income taxes (116 ) (131 ) (215 ) (194 ) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 623 606 1,064 1,064 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX - (13 ) - (40 ) NET INCOME 623 593 1,064 1,024 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (1 ) (5 ) (9 ) (15 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WTW $ 622 $ 588 $ 1,055 $ 1,009 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share Income from continuing operations per share $ 6.02 $ 5.54 $ 10.01 $ 9.36 Loss from discontinued operations per share - (0.12 ) - (0.36 ) Basic earnings per share $ 6.02 $ 5.42 $ 10.01 $ 9.00 Diluted earnings per share Income from continuing operations per share $ 5.97 $ 5.52 $ 9.95 $ 9.34 Loss from discontinued operations per share - (0.12 ) - (0.36 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 5.97 $ 5.40 $ 9.95 $ 8.98 Weighted-average ordinary shares, basic 103 108 105 112 Weighted-average ordinary shares, diluted 104 109 106 112





WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,424 $ 1,262 Fiduciary assets 9,073 11,772 Accounts receivable, net 2,572 2,387 Prepaid and other current assets 364 414 Total current assets 13,433 15,835 Fixed assets, net 720 718 Goodwill 10,195 10,173 Other intangible assets, net 2,016 2,273 Right-of-use assets 565 586 Pension benefits assets 588 827 Other non-current assets 1,573 1,357 Total non-current assets 15,657 15,934 TOTAL ASSETS $ 29,090 $ 31,769 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Fiduciary liabilities $ 9,073 $ 11,772 Deferred revenue and accrued expenses 2,104 1,915 Current debt 650 250 Current lease liabilities 125 126 Other current liabilities 678 716 Total current liabilities 12,630 14,779 Long-term debt 4,567 4,471 Liability for pension benefits 563 480 Deferred tax liabilities 542 748 Provision for liabilities 365 357 Long-term lease liabilities 592 620 Other non-current liabilities 238 221 Total non-current liabilities 6,867 6,897 TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,497 21,676 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY(i) Additional paid-in capital 10,910 10,876 Retained earnings 1,466 1,764 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,856 ) (2,621 ) Treasury shares, at cost, 17,519 shares in 2022 - (3 ) Total WTW shareholders' equity 9,520 10,016 Non-controlling interests 73 77 Total Equity 9,593 10,093 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 29,090 $ 31,769

_____________

(i) Equity includes (a) Ordinary shares $0.000304635 nominal value; Authorized 1,510,003,775; Issued 102,538,072 (2023) and 106,756,364 (2022); Outstanding 102,538,072 (2023) and 106,756,364 (2022) and (b) Preference shares, $0.000115 nominal value; Authorized 1,000,000,000 and Issued none in 2023 and 2022.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET INCOME $ 1,064 $ 1,024 Adjustments to reconcile net income to total net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 242 255 Amortization 263 312 Impairment - 81 Non-cash restructuring charges 38 71 Non-cash lease expense 105 120 Net periodic benefit of defined benefit pension plans (26 ) (153 ) Provision for doubtful receivables from clients 6 13 Benefit from deferred income taxes (109 ) (50 ) Share-based compensation 125 99 Net (gain)/loss on disposal of operations (43 ) 59 Non-cash foreign exchange loss/(gain) 20 (137 ) Other, net 31 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of subsidiaries: Accounts receivable (206 ) (188 ) Other assets (185 ) (197 ) Other liabilities 16 (495 ) Provisions 4 (8 ) Net cash from operating activities 1,345 812 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to fixed assets and software for internal use (153 ) (138 ) Capitalized software costs (89 ) (66 ) Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (6 ) (81 ) Net proceeds/(payments) from sale of operations 89 (59 ) Cash and fiduciary funds transferred in sale of operations (922 ) (29 ) (Purchase)/sale of investments (4 ) 200 Net cash used in investing activities (1,085 ) (173 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Senior notes issued 748 750 Debt issuance costs (7 ) (5 ) Repayments of debt (254 ) (585 ) Repurchase of shares (1,000 ) (3,530 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares - 7 Net (payments)/proceeds from fiduciary funds held for clients (234 ) 354 Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (12 ) (22 ) Cash paid for employee taxes on withholding shares (26 ) (34 ) Dividends paid (352 ) (369 ) Acquisitions of and dividends paid to non-controlling interests (63 ) (11 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,200 ) (3,445 ) DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (940 ) (2,806 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11 (164 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD (i) 4,721 7,691 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD (i) $ 3,792 $ 4,721

_____________

(i) The amounts of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, their respective classification on the condensed consolidated balance sheets, as well as their respective portions of the increase or decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for each of the periods presented have been included in the Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information section.





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,424 $ 1,262 Fiduciary funds (included in fiduciary assets) 2,368 3,459 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,792 $ 4,721 Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and other restricted cash $ 163 $ (3,177 ) (Decrease)/increase in fiduciary funds (1,103 ) 371 Total (i) $ (940 ) $ (2,806 )

(i) Does not include the effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.