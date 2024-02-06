Atlantic City Electric Offers Important Energy Saving Tips and Energy Assistance Information for Customers During Cold Snap

?Company encourages customers to take steps to manage energy use and seek energy bill assistance if needed

MAYS LANDING, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Winter is officially here. As even colder temperatures can be expected through the coming months, leading to increased energy usage and potentially higher bills, Atlantic City Electric is committed to helping all customers use less energy by providing energy efficiency information to help keep bills as low as possible during the current cold snap and throughout the winter season. The company also continues to encourage customers to take advantage of millions of dollars in energy assistance available across New Jersey.

Atlantic City Electric recognizes customers may use more energy than expected as temperatures get colder, and some continue with a hybrid work schedule. Atlantic City Electric offers the following tips to help reduce energy use and costs:

Check your thermostat . Set your thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter, if health permits. You can save about two percent on your heating bill for every degree you lower your thermostat. When you are asleep or out of the house, try turning your thermostat back 10 to 15 degrees for eight hours to save approximately 10 percent on your heating bill. Consider investing in a smart thermostat that can connect to your mobile devices, helping you stay on top of your energy usage.

. Set your thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter, if health permits. You can save about two percent on your heating bill for every degree you lower your thermostat. When you are asleep or out of the house, try turning your thermostat back 10 to 15 degrees for eight hours to save approximately 10 percent on your heating bill. Consider investing in a smart thermostat that can connect to your mobile devices, helping you stay on top of your energy usage. Unplug your devices. Mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices will continue to use energy after they are fully charged.

Mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices will continue to use energy after they are fully charged. Adjust your blinds . Keep your blinds up during the day to capture the radiant heating benefits of the sun. Close your blinds and curtains after the sun goes down to keep the cold air out and the heat in.

. Keep your blinds up during the day to capture the radiant heating benefits of the sun. Close your blinds and curtains after the sun goes down to keep the cold air out and the heat in. Install energy efficient light bulbs . Energy-efficient LED bulbs use up to 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs.

. Energy-efficient LED bulbs use up to 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs. Check for air leaks . Check the ductwork for air leaks about once a year if you have a forced-air heating system. To do this, feel around the duct joints for escaping air when the fan is on.

. Check the ductwork for air leaks about once a year if you have a forced-air heating system. To do this, feel around the duct joints for escaping air when the fan is on. Insulate your home. Trap escaping air from windows and doors by using caulking or weather-stripping around leaky areas, install storm windows in winter and close chimney flues.

Trap escaping air from windows and doors by using caulking or weather-stripping around leaky areas, install storm windows in winter and close chimney flues. Adjust hot water heater. Lowering the temperature on your water heater/hot water tank can help save money and energy.

Lowering the temperature on your water heater/hot water tank can help save money and energy. Dust or vacuum radiators . Dust and grime impede the flow of heat. Keeping radiators clean helps maintain their efficiency.

. Dust and grime impede the flow of heat. Keeping radiators clean helps maintain their efficiency. Maintain home heating equipment . Have your heating equipment serviced periodically by a professional service representative.

. Have your heating equipment serviced periodically by a professional service representative. Look for the ENERGY STAR® label on home appliances, electronics, and other products. ENERGY STAR® products meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by

the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Customers can also manage their bill through My Account, Atlantic City Electric's online energy management tool that shows how much energy a customer is using. More information is available for customers at atlanticcityelectric.com/MyAccount.

Atlantic City Electric is committed to helping to keep every customer connected by offering payment arrangements as well as programs that can help customers manage their monthly energy bill, including Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period. The company also offers energy efficiency programs and energy saving information to help customers reduce their energy usage. Information regarding these programs can be found at atlanticcityelectric.com/WaysToSave.

The company is continuing to connect customers who may be facing financial challenges with available energy assistance resources. In addition to Atlantic City Electric programs, the company works with community and government partners to get funding into the hands of those customers who need it most to help meet their energy needs. Customers can visit atlanticcityelectric.com/EnergyAssistance or call 800-642-3780 to learn more about energy assistance programs and services.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric , and on Twitter at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect . Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

