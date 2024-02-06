Jacobs Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Earnings

First Quarter Revenue up 9.5% Year-Over-Year

People and Places Solutions Revenue up 10.9% Year-Over-Year

Reported EPS up 28% Year-Over-Year; Adjusted EPS up 28% Year-Over-Year1

Reported $418M in Cash Flow from Operations; Repurchased $100M in Shares

Announced 11.5% Quarterly Dividend Increase

Reiterates Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS Outlook

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 29, 2023.

Q1 2024 Highlights:

Revenue of $4.2 billion up 9.5% y/y; adjusted net revenue 1 increased 7.0% y/y and up 5.4% in constant currency 1

increased 7.0% y/y and up 5.4% in constant currency Backlog 1 of $29.6 billion, up 4.7% y/y; gross profit in backlog 1 up 6.1% y/y

of $29.6 billion, up 4.7% y/y; gross profit in backlog up 6.1% y/y EPS of $1.37, up 28% y/y; adjusted EPS from continuing operations 1 of $2.02, up 28% y/y, which includes a $0.49 /share non-cash deferred tax benefit and ($0.09) /share non-cash inventory write down

of $2.02, up 28% y/y, which includes a $0.49 /share non-cash deferred tax benefit and ($0.09) /share non-cash inventory write down Strong cash flow from operations of $418 million ; continue to expect greater than 100% fiscal year adjusted free cash flow conversion1

Jacobs' CEO Bob Pragada commented, "We kicked off fiscal 2024 with strong performance, underpinned by robust organic revenue growth in our People and Places Solutions (P&PS) business, reflecting the broad-based strength that we see in global infrastructure and sustainability investment. We are diligently working to create a leaner operating model that delivers higher growth, higher margin value for our stakeholders by focusing on disciplined execution and project delivery excellence. Aligned with our position as a global leader in science-based, digitally-enabled solutions, our portfolio remains resilient. We are pleased with the progress we continue to make toward the merger of our Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) and Cyber & Intelligence businesses with Amentum as we look to stand up two independent companies."

Jacobs CFO Claudia Jaramillo added, "Jacobs delivered $418M in cash flow from operations and $401M in free cash flow1 while repurchasing $100M in shares and increasing our dividend. We remain committed to the consistent return of capital to shareholders, and will look to increase return of capital while maintaining discipline and an investment grade credit profile."

Financial Outlook2

The Company reiterates its outlook for fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $1,530M to $1,600M and adjusted EPS of $7.70 to $8.20, up 9% and 10% at the midpoints, respectively.

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics" and the GAAP Reconciliation tables that follow for additional detail. 2Reconciliation of fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and expectations for fiscal year 2024 adjusted cash flow conversion to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because the Company cannot predict with sufficient certainty all the components required to provide such reconciliation, including with respect to the costs and charges relating to transaction expenses, restructuring and integration to be incurred in fiscal 2024. The Company's forecasts assume full year contribution from the Separated Businesses.

Update on Planned Separation Transaction

On November 20, 2023, Jacobs announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to separate and combine its CMS and portions of the Divergent Solutions businesses (the "Separated Businesses") with Amentum in a tax-efficient Reverse Morris Trust transaction. Until closing, the Separated Businesses will operate as business units of Jacobs and financial results for the businesses will be reported in continuing operations. Closing of the transaction is subject to various customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, receipt of a private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service, opinions from tax advisors and the effectiveness of a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company continues to make progress towards the separation and expects the transaction to close in the second half of fiscal year 2024.

First Quarter Review



Fiscal Q1 2024 Fiscal Q1 2023 Change Revenue $4.2 billion $3.8 billion $0.4 million Adjusted Net Revenue1 $3.3 billion $3.1 billion $0.2 million GAAP Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $172 million $136 million $36 million GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share (EPS) from Continuing Operations $1.37 $1.07 $0.30 Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations1,3 $256 million $201 million $55 million Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations1,3 $2.02 $1.57 $0.45

The Company's adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 exclude certain adjustments that are further described in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. For a reconciliation of Revenue to Adjusted Net Revenue, see "Segment Information", below.

The Company's U.S. GAAP effective tax rate for continuing operations is (9.8)% for the fiscal first quarter 2024, and fiscal first quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations reflects an adjusted effective tax rate of 4.2%. The current quarter adjusted effective tax rate benefited from a $61.6 million non cash deferred tax benefit2. The Company's U.S. GAAP effective tax rate for continuing operations was 25.4% for the fiscal first quarter 2023, and fiscal first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 24.9%.

Jacobs is hosting a conference call at 10:00 A.M. ET on Tuesday February 6, 2024, which it is webcasting live at www.jacobs.com.

3Beginning with our fiscal first quarter in 2024, the Company has revised its presentation of adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations to no longer apply an adjustment which previously resulted in the application of the expected annual effective tax rate to all quarterly periods. Prior comparable periods are also being presented on this basis.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," "target," "goal" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make concerning our expectations as to our future growth, prospects, financial outlook and business strategy, including our expectations for our fiscal year 2024 adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow conversion, as well as our expectations for how our Separated Businesses are tracking against their forecasts, our plan to increase return of capital to shareholders, and our fiscal year 2024 effective tax rates, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Although such statements are based on management's current estimates and expectations, and/or currently available competitive, financial, and economic data, forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements as actual results may differ materially. We caution the reader that there are a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is contained, projected or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include uncertainties as to the structure and timing of the proposed transaction to spin off and merge with Amentum the Separated Businesses in a proposed transaction that is intended to be tax-free to stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes (hereinafter referred to as the "Separation Transaction"), the impact of the Separation Transaction on Jacobs' and the combined company's businesses if the transaction is completed, including a possible impact on Jacobs' credit profile, and a possible decrease in the trading price of Jacobs' and/or the combined company's shares, the possibility that the Separation Transaction, if completed, may not qualify for the expected tax treatment, the ability to obtain all required regulatory approvals, the possibility that closing conditions for the Separation Transaction may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, the risk that any consents or approvals required in connection with the Separation Transaction may not be received, the risk that the Separation Transaction may not be completed on the terms or in the time-frame expected by the parties, uncertainties as to our and our stockholders' respective ownership percentages of the combined company and the value to be derived from the disposition of Jacobs' stake in the combined company, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Separation Transaction, business and management strategies and the growth expectations of the combined company, the inability of Jacobs and the combined company to retain and hire key personnel, customers or suppliers while the Separation Transaction is pending or after it is completed, and the ability of the Company to eliminate all stranded costs, as well as other factors related to our business, such as our ability to fully execute on our three-year corporate strategy, including our ability to invest in the tools needed to implement our strategy, competition from existing and future competitors in our target markets, our ability to achieve the cost-savings and synergies contemplated by our recent acquisitions within the expected time frames or to achieve them fully and to successfully integrate acquired businesses while retaining key personnel, the impact of any pandemic, and any resulting economic downturn on our results, prospects and opportunities, measures or restrictions imposed by governments and health officials in response to the pandemic, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as other legislation related to governmental spending, any changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, financial market risks that may affect the Company, including by affecting the Company's access to capital, the cost of such capital and/or the Company's funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates, and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, instability in the banking industry, or the impact of a possible recession or economic downturn on our results, prospects and opportunities, and geopolitical events and conflicts among others. The impact of such matters includes, but is not limited to, the possible reduction in demand for certain of our product solutions and services and the delay or abandonment of ongoing or anticipated projects due to the financial condition of our clients and suppliers or to governmental budget constraints or changes to governmental budgetary priorities; the inability of our clients to meet their payment obligations in a timely manner or at all; potential issues and risks related to a significant portion of our employees working remotely; illness, travel restrictions and other workforce disruptions that have and could continue to negatively affect our supply chain and our ability to timely and satisfactorily complete our clients' projects; difficulties associated with retaining and hiring additional employees; and the inability of governments in certain of the countries in which we operate to effectively mitigate the financial or other impacts of any future pandemics or infectious disease outbreaks on their economies and workforces and our operations therein. The foregoing factors and potential future developments are inherently uncertain, unpredictable and, in many cases, beyond our control. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2023, and in particular the discussions contained therein under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sectors. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Financial Highlights:

Results of Operations (in thousands, except per-share data):



For the Three Months Ended Unaudited December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Revenues $ 4,159,225

$ 3,798,668 Direct cost of contracts (3,308,687)

(2,983,955) Gross profit 850,538

814,713 Selling, general and administrative expenses (646,475)

(576,908) Operating Profit 204,063

237,805 Other Income (Expense):





Interest income 8,233

3,007 Interest expense (43,352)

(40,077) Miscellaneous expense (3,195)

(3,254) Total other expense, net (38,314)

(40,324) Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes 165,749

197,481 Income Tax benefit (expense) from Continuing Operations 16,279

(50,103) Net Earnings of the Group from Continuing Operations 182,028

147,378 Net Loss of the Group from Discontinued Operations (574)

(708) Net Earnings of the Group 181,454

146,670 Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests from Continuing Operations (7,226)

(7,031) Net Earnings Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling interests (2,618)

(3,992) Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations 172,184

136,355 Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs $ 171,610

$ 135,647 Net Earnings Per Share:





Basic Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 1.38

$ 1.08 Basic Net Loss from Discontinued Operations Per Share $ -

$ (0.01) Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.37

$ 1.07







Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 1.37

$ 1.07 Diluted Net Loss from Discontinued Operations Per Share $ -

$ (0.01) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.37

$ 1.06









Segment Information (in thousands):



Three Months Ended Unaudited December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Revenues from External Customers:





Critical Mission Solutions $ 1,128,603

$ 1,075,175 People & Places Solutions 2,470,441

2,226,985 Pass Through Revenue (826,480)

(710,158) People & Places Solutions Adjusted Net Revenue $ 1,643,961

$ 1,516,827 Divergent Solutions $ 254,180

$ 214,465 Pass Through Revenue (43,907)

(13,714) Divergent Solutions Adjusted Net Revenue $ 210,273

$ 200,751 PA Consulting $ 306,001

$ 282,043 Total Revenue $ 4,159,225

$ 3,798,668 Adjusted Net Revenue $ 3,288,838

$ 3,074,796



Three Months Ended

December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Segment Operating Profit:





Critical Mission Solutions $ 93,407

$ 82,220 People & Places Solutions 224,998

226,619 Divergent Solutions (1) 7,581

11,967 PA Consulting 54,455

51,027 Total Segment Operating Profit 380,441

371,833 Other Corporate Expenses (2) (121,060)

(93,686) Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges (3) (55,318)

(40,342) Total U.S. GAAP Operating Profit 204,063

237,805 Total Other Expense, net (38,314)

(40,324) Earnings Before Taxes from Continuing Operations $ 165,749

$ 197,481





(1) Includes an approximate $15 million pre-tax non-cash charge associated with an inventory write down during the fiscal 2024 period. (2) Other corporate expenses included intangibles amortization of $51.1 million and $49.8 million for the three months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022, respectively, along with an approximate $10 million intangibles impairment charge in the three month ended December 29, 2023 period. Additionally, the comparison of the three month period of fiscal 2024 to the corresponding 2023 period was unfavorably impacted by the one-time net favorable impacts of $41 million relating mainly to changes in employee benefits programs in the prior year, partly offset by year over year favorable department spending as well as favorable impacts of corporate functional overhead cost recovery by our lines of business. (3) The three months ended December 29, 2023 included $40.1 million in restructuring and $11.0 million of transaction charges, mainly relating to the Separation Transaction (primarily professional services and employee separation costs). Included in the three months ended December 30, 2022 were mainly $27.1 million in restructuring and other charges associated mainly with real estate impairments with the remainder associated with other miscellaneous separation and transaction professional services costs from the prior year.

Balance Sheets (in thousands):



December 29, 2023

September 29, 2023

Unaudited



ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,142,227

$ 926,582 Receivables and contract assets 3,676,508

3,558,806 Prepaid expenses and other 156,533

204,965 Total current assets 4,975,268

4,690,353 Property, Equipment and Improvements, net 353,305

357,032 Other Noncurrent Assets:





Goodwill 7,421,398

7,343,526 Intangibles, net 1,268,329

1,271,943 Deferred income tax assets 46,525

53,131 Operating lease right-of-use assets 405,748

414,384 Miscellaneous 481,631

486,740 Total other noncurrent assets 9,623,631

9,569,724

$ 14,952,204

$ 14,617,109 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 55,839

$ 61,430 Accounts payable 1,114,790

1,143,802 Accrued liabilities 1,375,553

1,301,644 Operating lease liability 152,472

152,077 Contract liabilities 945,892

763,608 Total current liabilities 3,644,546

3,422,561 Long-term debt 2,834,880

2,813,471 Liabilities relating to defined benefit pension and retirement plans 276,307

258,540 Deferred income tax liabilities 153,869

221,158 Long-term operating lease liability 522,670

543,230 Other deferred liabilities 131,006

125,088 Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable Noncontrolling interests 654,076

632,979 Stockholders' Equity:





Capital stock:





Preferred stock, $1 par value, authorized - 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

- none -

- Common stock, $1 par value, authorized - 240,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

- 125,599,058 shares and 125,976,998 shares as of December 29, 2023 and

September 29, 2023, respectively 125,599

125,977 Additional paid-in capital 2,729,416

2,735,325 Retained earnings 4,604,850

4,542,872 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (781,591)

(857,954) Total Jacobs stockholders' equity 6,678,274

6,546,220 Noncontrolling interests 56,576

53,862 Total Group stockholders' equity 6,734,850

6,600,082

$ 14,952,204

$ 14,617,109

Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands):



For the Three Months Ended Unaudited December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings attributable to the Group $ 181,454

$ 146,670 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash flows (used for) provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization:





Property, equipment and improvements 25,169

27,979 Intangible assets 51,119

49,773 Stock based compensation 19,310

20,231 Equity in earnings of operating ventures, net of return on capital distributions 1,870

2,613 Loss on disposals of assets, net 608

241 Impairment of long-lived assets and equity method investment -

27,142 Deferred (benefit) loss on income taxes (58,239)

13,797 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of businesses acquired:





Receivables and contract assets, net of contract liabilities 102,705

127,144 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,216

8,219 Miscellaneous other assets 28,385

42,578 Accounts payable (35,843)

(51,669) Accrued liabilities 37,584

(127,043) Other deferred liabilities (1,665)

8,462 Other, net 15,688

6,160 Net cash provided by operating activities 418,361

302,297 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Additions to property and equipment (17,306)

(32,187) Disposals of property and equipment and other assets 43

8 Capital contributions to equity investees, net of return of capital distributions 1,266

384 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired -

(16,943) Net cash used for investing activities (15,997)

(48,738) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net payments of borrowings (33,613)

(7,421) Debt issuance costs (1,606)

- Proceeds from issuances of common stock 11,355

14,798 Common stock repurchases (100,016)

(140,522) Taxes paid on vested restricted stock (22,387)

(22,530) Cash dividends to shareholders (33,366)

(29,811) Net dividends associated with noncontrolling interests (4,708)

(2,307) Repurchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (24,360)

(58,353) Net cash used for financing activities (208,701)

(246,146) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 34,148

51,806 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 227,811

59,219 Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash, at the Beginning of the Period 929,445

1,154,207 Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Restricted Cash, at the End of the Period $ 1,157,256

$ 1,213,426

Backlog (in millions):



December 29, 2023

December 30, 2022 Critical Mission Solutions $ 8,311

$ 7,632 People & Places Solutions 17,857

17,243 Divergent Solutions 3,110

3,077 PA Consulting 317

306 Total $ 29,595

$ 28,258

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics:

In this press release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These non-GAAP measures are described below.

Adjusted Net revenue is calculated excluding pass through revenue of the Company's People & Places Solutions and Divergent Solutions segments from the Company's revenue from continuing operations. Pass through revenues are amounts we bill to clients on projects where we are procuring subcontract labor or third-party materials and equipment on behalf of the client. These amounts are considered pass throughs because we receive no or only a minimal mark-up associated with the billed amounts. We have amended our name and convention for revenue, excluding pass-through costs from "net revenue" to "adjusted net revenue." Note, this is simply a name change intended to make the non-GAAP nature of this measure more prominent and does not impact measurement.

Adjusted operating profit, adjusted earnings from continuing operations before taxes, adjusted income taxes from continuing operations, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are calculated by:

1. Excluding items collectively referred to as Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges, which include:

a. costs and other charges associated with our Focus 2023 transformation initiatives, including activities associated with the re-scaling and repurposing of physical office space, employee separations, contractual termination fees and related expenses, referred to as "Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate rescaling efforts";

b. transaction costs and other charges incurred in connection with the Separation Transaction and acquisitions of BlackLynx and StreetLight and the strategic investment in PA Consulting, including advisor fees, change in control payments, and the impact of the quarterly adjustment to the estimated performance based payout of contingent consideration to the sellers in connection with certain acquisitions; impacts resulting from the EPS numerator adjustment relating to the redeemable noncontrolling interests preference share repurchase and reissuance activities and similar transaction costs and expenses (collectively referred to as "Transaction Costs");

c. recoveries, costs and other charges associated with restructuring activities implemented in connection with the Separation Transaction, including advisor fees, involuntary terminations and related costs, the acquisitions of CH2M, BlackLynx, and StreetLight, the strategic investment in PA Consulting, the sale of the ECR business and other related cost reduction initiatives, which included involuntary terminations, costs associated with co-locating offices of acquired companies, separating physical locations of continuing operations, professional services and personnel costs, amounts relating to certain commitments and contingencies relating to discontinued operations of the CH2M business, including the final settlement charges relating to the Legacy CH2M Matter, net of previously recorded reserves, third party recoveries recorded as receivables reducing SG&A, and charges associated with the impairment and final closing activities of our AWE ML joint venture (collectively referred to as "Restructuring, integration, separation and other charges").





2. Excluding items collectively referred to as "Other adjustments",1 which include:

a. adding back intangible assets amortization and impairment charges;

b. impact of certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment;

c impacts related to tax rate increases in the UK in a prior period.

Adjustments to derive adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS from continuing operations are calculated on an after-tax basis.

Free cash flow (FCF) is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities as reported on the statement of cash flows less additions to property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is calculated as Free Cash Flow adjusted for certain non-recurring adjustments (such as restructuring, transaction, legal and tax related items).

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding income tax expense, depreciation expense and interest expense, and deducting interest income from adjusted net earnings from continuing operations.

1Beginning with our first fiscal quarter in 2024, the Company has revised its presentation of adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted EPS to no longer reflect adjustments to align these non-GAAP measures to our annual effective tax rates.

Certain percentage changes are quantified on a constant currency basis, which provides information assuming that foreign currency exchange rates have not changed between the prior and current periods. For purposes of constant currency calculations, we use the prior period average exchange rates as applied to the current period adjusted amounts.

We believe that the measures listed above are useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by excluding or adding back the effects of the items described above and below, the inclusion or exclusion of which can obscure underlying trends. Additionally, management uses such measures in its own evaluation of the Company's performance, particularly when comparing performance to past periods, and believes these measures are useful for investors because they facilitate a comparison of our financial results from period to period.

This press release also contains certain operating metrics which management believes are useful in evaluating the Company's performance. Backlog represents revenue or gross profit, as applicable, we expect to realize for work to be completed by our consolidated subsidiaries and our proportionate share of work to be performed by unconsolidated joint ventures. For more information on how we determine our backlog, see our Backlog Information in our most recent annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to a ratio of adjusted EBITDA to adjusted net revenue. Cash conversion refers to a ratio of cash flow from operations to GAAP net earnings from continuing operations. FCF conversion refers to a ratio of FCF to adjusted net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations. Adjusted FCF conversion refers to a ratio of adjusted FCF to adjusted net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations. We regularly monitor these operating metrics to evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, and make strategic decisions.

The Company provides non-GAAP measures to supplement U.S. GAAP measures, as they provide additional insight into the Company's financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of the Company to those used by our peer companies.

The following tables reconcile the components and values of U.S. GAAP earnings from continuing operations before taxes, income taxes from continuing operations, net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations, Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share (which we refer to as EPS from continuing operations), operating profit, to the corresponding "adjusted" amount, net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow and revenue to adjusted net revenue. For the comparable period presented below, such adjustments consist of amounts incurred in connection with the items described above. Amounts are shown in thousands, except for per-share data (note: earnings per share amounts may not total due to rounding).

Reconciliation of Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes to Adjusted Earnings from

Continuing Operations Before Taxes (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes $ 165,749

$ 197,481 Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges (1):





Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate rescaling efforts 49

27,172 Transaction costs 13,949

5,270 Restructuring, integration, separation and other charges 41,320

7,272 Other Adjustments (2):





Amortization of intangibles 51,119

49,773 Other 11,386

4,290 Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes $ 283,572

$ 291,258



(1) Includes pre-tax non-cash charges primarily relating to the Separation Transaction for the three months ended December 29, 2023, and real estate impairments charges associated with the Company's Focus 2023 transformation program of $27.1 million charges associated with various transaction costs incurred with our acquisition and restructuring related activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs for the three-months ended December 30, 2022. (2) Includes pre-tax charges for the removal of amortization of intangible assets and the impact of certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment of $1.6 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022, respectively. The three months ended December 29, 2023 also includes an approximate $10 million intangibles impairment charge.

Reconciliation of Income Tax Benefit (Expense) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income Tax Expense

from Continuing Operations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) from Continuing Operations $ 16,279

$ (50,103) Tax Effects of Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges (1)





Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate rescaling efforts (12)

(6,677) Transaction costs (3,140)

(1,250) Restructuring, integration, separation and other charges (9,900)

(1,788) Tax Effects of Other Adjustments (2)





Amortization of intangibles (12,824)

(11,880) Other (2,414)

(944) Adjusted Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations $ (12,011)

$ (72,642)



(1) Includes estimated income tax impacts on restructuring activities primarily relating to the Separation Transaction for the three months ended December 29, 2023, along with impacts on real estate impairments associated with the Company's Focus 2023 transformation program and charges associated with various transaction costs incurred with our acquisition and restructuring related activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs for the three months ended December 30, 2022. (2) Includes estimated income tax impacts on amortization of intangible assets and on certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment for the three months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022. The three months ended December 29, 2023 also includes the income tax impact on an approximate $10 million intangibles impairment charge.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable

to Jacobs from Continuing Operations (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations $ 172,184

$ 136,355 After-tax effects of Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges (1):





Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate rescaling efforts 37

20,495 Transaction costs 10,451

3,551 Restructuring, integration, separation and other charges 31,064

5,484 After-tax effects of Other Adjustments (2):





Amortization of intangibles 33,653

32,857 Other 8,497

2,232 Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Jacobs from Continuing Operations $ 255,886

$ 200,974



(1) Includes estimated after-tax impacts primarily relating to the Separation Transaction for the three months ended December 29, 2023, along with non-cash real estate impairment charges associated the Company's Focus 2023 program and charges associated with various transaction costs incurred with our acquisition and restructuring related activity associated with Company restructuring and integration programs for the three months ended December 30, 2022. (2) Includes estimated after-tax and noncontrolling interest impacts from amortization of intangible assets and estimated tax impacts on certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment for the three months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022. The three months ended December 29, 2023 also includes the estimated after-tax impact from an approximate $10 million intangibles impairment charge.

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings from

Continuing Operations Per Share (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 1.37

$ 1.07 After-tax effects of Restructuring, Transaction and Other Charges (1):





Focus 2023 Transformation, mainly real estate rescaling efforts -

0.16 Transaction costs 0.07

0.03 Restructuring, integration, separation and other charges 0.24

0.04 After-tax effects of Other Adjustments (2):





Amortization of intangibles 0.27

0.26 Other 0.06

0.02 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 2.02

$ 1.58



(1) Includes estimated per-share impacts from the restructuring activities primarily relating to the Separation Transaction for the three months ended December 29, 2023, along with real estate impairments associated with the Company's Focus 2023 transformation program and impacts associated with various transaction costs incurred with our acquisition and restructuring related activity costs associated with Company restructuring and integration programs for the three months ended December 30, 2022. (2) Includes estimated per-share impacts from amortization of intangible assets and certain subsidiary level contingent equity-based agreements in connection with the transaction structure of our PA Consulting investment for the three months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022. The three months ended December 29, 2023 also includes the per-share impact from an approximate $10 million intangibles impairment charge.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 29, 2023

December 30, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 418,361

$ 302,297 Additions to property and equipment (17,306)

(32,187) Free cash flow $ 401,055

$ 270,110 Net cash used for investing activities $ (15,997)

$ (48,738) Net cash used for financing activities $ (208,701)

$ (246,146)

Reconciliation from Adjusted Net Revenue to constant currency Adjusted Net Revenue



Three Months Ended (in thousands) December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022

% Change Adjusted Net Revenue $ 3,288,838

$ 3,074,796

7.0 % Exchange rate effect $ (49,482)







Constant currency Adjusted Net Revenue $ 3,239,356





5.4 %

Earnings Per Share:



Three Months Ended Unaudited December 29,

2023

December 30,

2022 Numerator for Basic and Diluted EPS:





Net earnings attributable to Jacobs from continuing operations $ 172,184

$ 136,355 Preferred Redeemable Noncontrolling interests redemption value adjustment 1,766

- Net earnings from continuing operations allocated to common stock for

EPS calculation $ 173,950

$ 136,355







Net loss from discontinued operations allocated to common stock for

EPS calculation $ (574)

$ (708)







Net earnings allocated to common stock for EPS calculation $ 173,376

$ 135,647







Denominator for Basic and Diluted EPS:













Shares used for calculating basic EPS attributable to common stock 126,105

126,824







Effect of dilutive securities:





Stock compensation plans 708

672 Shares used for calculating diluted EPS attributable to common stock 126,813

127,496







Net Earnings Per Share:





Basic Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 1.38

$ 1.08 Basic Net Loss from Discontinued Operations Per Share $ -

$ (0.01) Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.37

$ 1.07 Diluted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 1.37

$ 1.07 Diluted Net Loss from Discontinued Operations Per Share $ -

$ (0.01) Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.37

$ 1.06

Note: Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

For additional information contact:

Investors:

Jonathan Evans

[email protected]

Media:

Louise White

[email protected]

