Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2023
- Sales of $819 million declined 4.5% as reported and 8% in organic constant currency, in line with guidance
- Operational excellence drove gross margin expansion of 170 basis points and adjusted operating margin expansion of 120 basis points
- Non-GAAP EPS of $3.62 at the high end of guidance; GAAP EPS of $3.65
Full-Year 2023
- Strong execution in tough market conditions delivered sales of $2,956 million, a decline of 0.5% as reported and 2% in organic constant currency, as expected
- Wyatt acquisition delivered an on-target M&A contribution of 2.5% to sales
- Gross margin expanded 160 basis points to 59.6% and adjusted operating margin expanded 70 basis points to 30.9%
MILFORD, Mass., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023.
Sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $819 million, a decrease of 4.5% as reported, compared to sales of $859 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Currency translation had minimal impact on sales, while the impact of acquisitions increased sales by more than 3%.
On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $3.65, compared to $3.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $3.62, compared to $3.84 for the fourth quarter of 2022. This includes a headwind of approximately 2% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.
For fiscal year 2023, the Company's sales were $2,956 million, a decrease of 0.5% as reported, compared to sales of $2,972 million for fiscal year 2022. Currency translation decreased sales by approximately 1%, while the impact of acquisitions increased sales by 2.5%.
On a GAAP basis, EPS for fiscal year 2023 was $10.84, compared to $11.73 for fiscal year 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $11.75, compared to $12.02 in fiscal year 2022. This includes a headwind of approximately 3% due to unfavorable foreign exchange and a 1% dilution from the Wyatt acquisition.
"Waters results in 2023 demonstrate our teams' strong focus on execution, the competitiveness of our new products, and the resilience of demand in QA/QC and high-volume applications," said Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation. "Our focus on operational excellence helped us to deliver exceptional margin expansion even in difficult market conditions."
Dr. Batra continued, "The year ended with our business benefitting from an expected increase in sales in Q4 versus that of Q3, a testament to our teams' commitment to innovation that addresses our customers' greatest needs. We also reached a new chapter in our transformation in 2023 with the acquisition of Wyatt. We have made very good progress integrating the team, achieving our target sales contribution of 2.5% for the year."
Fourth Quarter 2023
During the fourth quarter of 2023, sales into the pharmaceutical market decreased 6% as reported and 11% in organic constant currency, sales into the industrial market decreased 3% as reported and 4% in organic constant currency, and sales into the academic and government markets decreased 2% as reported and 9% in organic constant currency.
During the quarter, instrument system sales decreased 14% as reported and 20% in organic constant currency, while recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, increased 7% as reported and 5% in organic constant currency.
Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter decreased 18% as reported and 16% in organic constant currency (with China sales declining almost 40%). Sales in the Americas increased 4% as reported and decreased 2% in organic constant currency. Sales in Europe increased 3% as reported and decreased 6% in organic constant currency.
Full-Year 2023
For fiscal year 2023, sales into the pharmaceutical market decreased 3% as reported and 5% in organic constant currency, sales into the industrial market were flat as reported and in organic constant currency, and sales into the academic and government markets increased 13% as reported and 10% in organic constant currency.
For fiscal year 2023, instrument system sales decreased 7% as reported and 10% in organic constant currency, while recurring revenues increased 6% as reported and in organic constant currency.
Geographically, sales in Asia for fiscal year 2023 decreased 11% as reported and 7% in organic constant currency (with China sales declining more than 20%). Sales in the Americas increased 5% as reported and 1% in organic constant currency. Sales in Europe increased 7% as reported and 2% in organic constant currency.
Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis. A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company's website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.
Full-Year and First Quarter 2024 Financial Guidance
Full-Year 2024 Financial Guidance
The Company expects full-year 2024 organic constant currency sales growth to be in the range of -0.5% to +1.5%. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by approximately 1%. M&A contribution from the Wyatt transaction covering the first four and a half months of the year is expected to increase full-year reported sales growth by 1.3%. The resulting full-year 2024 reported sales growth is expected in the range of 0% to +2%.
The Company expects full-year 2024 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $11.75 to $12.05, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 1% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.
Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Guidance
The Company expects first quarter 2024 organic constant currency sales growth to be in the range of -11% to -9%. Currency translation is expected to decrease first quarter sales growth by approximately 1%. The Wyatt transaction is expected to increase first quarter reported sales growth by 3.5%. The resulting first quarter 2024 reported sales growth is expected in the range of -8.5% to -6.5%.
The Company expects first quarter 2024 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.05 to $2.15, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 4% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.
Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the first quarter.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net sales
$ 819,474
$ 858,510
$ 2,956,416
$ 2,971,956
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of sales
318,360
348,190
1,195,223
1,248,182
Selling and administrative expenses
180,357
174,257
736,014
658,026
Research and development expenses
44,386
48,277
174,945
176,190
Purchased intangibles amortization
12,148
1,503
32,558
6,366
Acquired in-process research and development
-
-
-
9,797
Operating income
264,223
286,283
817,676
873,395
Other (expense) income, net
(557)
(372)
807
2,228
Interest expense, net
(26,066)
(10,415)
(82,240)
(37,777)
Income from operations before income taxes
237,600
275,496
736,243
837,846
Provision for income taxes
21,395
48,434
94,009
130,091
Net income
$ 216,205
$ 227,062
$ 642,234
$ 707,755
Net income per basic common share
$ 3.66
$ 3.83
$ 10.87
$ 11.80
Weighted-average number of basic common shares
59,142
59,329
59,076
59,985
Net income per diluted common share
$ 3.65
$ 3.81
$ 10.84
$ 11.73
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents
59,311
59,644
59,270
60,331
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands)
Organic
Constant
Three Months Ended
Percent
Impact of
Impact of
Currency
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Change
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth Rate (a)
NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
Waters
$
716,932
$
754,753
(5 %)
0 %
4 %
(9 %)
TA
102,542
103,757
(1 %)
1 %
0 %
(2 %)
Total
$
819,474
$
858,510
(5 %)
0 %
3 %
(8 %)
NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Instruments
$
397,201
$
463,038
(14 %)
1 %
5 %
(20 %)
Service
278,888
255,734
9 %
1 %
2 %
6 %
Chemistry
143,385
139,738
3 %
0 %
0 %
3 %
Total Recurring
422,273
395,472
7 %
0 %
2 %
5 %
Total
$
819,474
$
858,510
(5 %)
0 %
3 %
(8 %)
NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
Asia
$
261,893
$
319,465
(18 %)
(3 %)
1 %
(16 %)
Americas
303,746
293,118
4 %
0 %
6 %
(2 %)
Europe
253,835
245,927
3 %
6 %
4 %
(6 %)
Total
$
819,474
$
858,510
(5 %)
0 %
3 %
(8 %)
NET SALES - MARKETS
Pharmaceutical
$
463,698
$
492,763
(6 %)
1 %
4 %
(11 %)
Industrial
260,249
267,923
(3 %)
(0 %)
1 %
(4 %)
Academic & Government
95,527
97,824
(2 %)
1 %
7 %
(9 %)
Total
$
819,474
$
858,510
(5 %)
0 %
3 %
(8 %)
(a)
The Company believes that referring to comparable organic constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Organic constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period and excluding the impact of acquisitions made within twelve months of the acquisition close date. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands)
Organic
Constant
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
Impact of
Impact of
Currency
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Change
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth Rate (a)
NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
Waters
$
2,601,590
$
2,626,462
(1 %)
(1 %)
3 %
(3 %)
TA
354,826
345,494
3 %
(0 %)
0 %
3 %
Total
$
2,956,416
$
2,971,956
(1 %)
(1 %)
3 %
(2 %)
NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Instruments
$
1,361,581
$
1,462,770
(7 %)
(1 %)
4 %
(10 %)
Service
1,053,366
983,787
7 %
(1 %)
2 %
7 %
Chemistry
541,469
525,399
3 %
(1 %)
0 %
4 %
Total Recurring
1,594,835
1,509,186
6 %
(1 %)
1 %
6 %
Total
$
2,956,416
$
2,971,956
(1 %)
(1 %)
3 %
(2 %)
NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
Asia
$
1,007,825
$
1,131,743
(11 %)
(4 %)
0 %
(7 %)
Americas
1,108,573
1,055,635
5 %
(0 %)
4 %
1 %
Europe
840,018
784,578
7 %
3 %
3 %
2 %
Total
$
2,956,416
$
2,971,956
(1 %)
(1 %)
3 %
(2 %)
NET SALES - MARKETS
Pharmaceutical
$
1,696,875
$
1,751,665
(3 %)
(1 %)
3 %
(5 %)
Industrial
909,003
909,805
0 %
(1 %)
1 %
0 %
Academic & Government
350,538
310,486
13 %
(1 %)
4 %
10 %
Total
$
2,956,416
$
2,971,956
(1 %)
(1 %)
3 %
(2 %)
(a)
The Company believes that referring to comparable organic constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Organic constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period and excluding the impact of acquisitions made within twelve months of the acquisition close date. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except per share data)
Acquired
Income from
IPR&D and
Operations
Selling &
Research &
Operating
Other
before
Provision for
Diluted
Administrative
Development
Operating
Income
(Expense)
Income
Income
Net
Earnings
Expenses(a)
Expenses
Income
Percentage
Income
Taxes
Taxes
Income
per Share
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
GAAP
$
192,505
$
44,386
$
264,223
32.2 %
$
(557)
$
237,600
$
21,395
$
216,205
$
3.65
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(12,148)
-
12,148
1.5 %
-
12,148
2,906
9,242
0.16
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(1,036)
-
1,036
0.1 %
130
1,166
266
900
0.02
Acquisition related costs (e)
(649)
-
649
0.1 %
-
649
156
493
0.01
Retention bonus obligation (g)
(5,725)
(1,909)
7,634
0.9 %
-
7,634
1,832
5,802
0.10
Certain income tax items (f)
-
-
-
-
-
-
17,651
(17,651)
(0.30)
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
172,947
$
42,477
$
285,690
34.9 %
$
(427)
$
259,197
$
44,206
$
214,991
$
3.62
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
$
175,760
$
48,277
$
286,283
33.3 %
$
(372)
$
275,496
$
48,434
$
227,062
$
3.81
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(1,503)
-
1,503
0.2 %
-
1,503
346
1,157
0.02
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(1,364)
-
1,364
0.2 %
(120)
1,244
278
966
0.02
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
172,893
$
48,277
$
289,150
33.7 %
$
(492)
$
278,243
$
49,058
$
229,185
$
3.84
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
GAAP
$
768,572
$
174,945
$
817,676
27.7 %
$
807
$
736,243
$
94,009
$
642,234
$
10.84
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(32,558)
-
32,558
1.1 %
-
32,558
7,758
24,800
0.42
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(29,917)
-
29,917
1.0 %
(521)
29,396
7,126
22,270
0.38
Acquisition related costs (e)
(13,947)
-
13,947
0.5 %
-
13,947
3,347
10,600
0.18
Retention bonus obligation (g)
(14,093)
(4,699)
18,792
0.6 %
-
18,792
4,510
14,282
0.24
Certain income tax items (f)
-
-
-
-
-
-
17,651
(17,651)
(0.30)
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
678,057
$
170,246
$
912,890
30.9 %
$
286
$
830,936
$
134,401
$
696,535
$
11.75
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
$
664,392
$
185,987
$
873,395
29.4 %
$
2,228
$
837,846
$
130,091
$
707,755
$
11.73
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
(6,366)
-
6,366
0.2 %
-
6,366
1,461
4,905
0.08
Acquired in-process research and development (c)
-
(9,797)
9,797
0.3 %
-
9,797
2,351
7,446
0.12
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
(8,551)
-
8,551
0.3 %
(3,273)
5,278
1,186
4,092
0.07
Certain income tax items (f)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(994)
994
0.02
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$
649,475
$
176,190
$
898,109
30.2 %
$
(1,045)
$
859,287
$
134,095
$
725,192
$
12.02
(a)
Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization.
(b)
The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time.
(c)
Acquired in-process research and development was excluded as it relates to the cost of a licensing arrangement for charge detection mass spectrometry that the Company believes is unusual and not indicative of its normal business operations.
(d)
Restructuring costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company.
(e)
Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred, such as advisory, legal, accounting, tax, valuation, and other professional fees. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.
(f)
Certain income tax items were excluded as these non-cash expenses and benefits represent updates in management's assessment of ongoing examinations, tax audit settlements, or other tax items that are not indicative of the Company's normal or future income tax expense.
(g)
In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company started to recognize a two-year retention bonus obligation that is contingent upon the employee's providing future service and continued employment with Waters. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands and unaudited)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash, cash equivalents and investments
$ 395,974
$ 481,391
Accounts receivable
702,168
722,892
Inventories
516,236
455,710
Property, plant and equipment, net
639,073
582,217
Intangible assets, net
629,187
227,399
Goodwill
1,305,446
430,328
Other assets
438,770
381,516
Total assets
$ 4,626,854
$ 3,281,453
Notes payable and debt
$ 2,355,513
$ 1,574,878
Other liabilities
1,121,000
1,202,087
Total liabilities
3,476,513
2,776,965
Total stockholders' equity
1,150,341
504,488
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,626,854
$ 3,281,453
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands and unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 216,205
$ 227,062
$ 642,234
$ 707,755
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation
4,644
11,635
36,868
42,564
Depreciation and amortization
48,060
31,318
165,905
130,423
Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net
(38,787)
(71,306)
(242,198)
(269,081)
Net cash provided by operating activities
230,122
198,709
602,809
611,661
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization
(41,588)
(62,184)
(160,632)
(175,921)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
3,553
-
(1,282,354)
-
Proceeds from equity investments, net
91
-
742
8,903
Payments for intellectual property licenses
-
-
-
(7,535)
Net change in investments
-
-
(21)
66,586
Net cash used in investing activities
(37,944)
(62,184)
(1,442,265)
(107,967)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in debt
(150,001)
30,000
779,600
60,000
Proceeds from stock plans
11,700
6,665
29,792
42,801
Purchases of treasury shares
156
(148,894)
(70,277)
(626,061)
Other cash flow from financing activities, net
7,658
783
15,836
13,627
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(130,487)
(111,446)
754,951
(509,633)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(3,029)
11,813
(948)
(14,766)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
58,662
36,892
(85,453)
(20,705)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
336,414
443,637
480,529
501,234
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 395,076
$ 480,529
$ 395,076
$ 480,529
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)
Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP
$ 230,122
$ 198,709
$ 602,809
$ 611,661
Adjustments:
Additions to property, plant, equipment and software capitalization
(41,588)
(62,184)
(160,632)
(175,921)
Tax reform payments
-
-
72,101
38,454
Litigation settlements paid, net
(375)
-
(1,500)
(584)
Major facility renovations
3,494
8,113
15,645
32,079
Payment of acquired Wyatt liabilities (b)
-
-
25,617
-
Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 191,653
$ 144,638
$ 554,040
$ 505,689
(a)
The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.
(b)
In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company assumed certain obligations of Wyatt and paid those obligations immediately upon closing the transaction. The Company believes that the assumed obligations do not represent future ongoing business expenses.
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 30, 2024
December 31, 2024
Range
Range
Projected Sales
Organic constant currency sales growth rate (a)
(11.0 %)
-
(9.0 %)
(0.5 %)
-
1.5 %
Impact of:
Currency translation
(1.0 %)
-
(1.0 %)
(0.8 %)
-
(0.8 %)
Acquisitions
3.5 %
-
3.5 %
1.3 %
-
1.3 %
Sales growth rate as reported
(8.5 %)
-
(6.5 %)
0.0 %
-
2.0 %
Range
Range
Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share
GAAP earnings per diluted share
$ 1.77
-
$ 1.87
$ 10.80
-
$ 11.10
Adjustments:
Purchased intangibles amortization
$ 0.18
-
$ 0.18
$ 0.70
-
$ 0.70
Retention bonus obligation
$ 0.10
-
$ 0.10
$ 0.25
-
$ 0.25
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$ 2.05
-
$ 2.15
$ 11.75
-
$ 12.05
(a)
Organic constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period and excluding the impact of acquisitions made within twelve months of the acquisition close date. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.
These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.
