WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results. The Company's total revenue of $2.1 billion surpassed prior guidance, on continued strong execution and demand. Fourth-quarter earnings exceeded Xylem's previous guidance.
"The team delivered an outstanding fourth quarter, fueling momentum as we enter 2024," said Matthew Pine, Xylem president and CEO. "Revenue, margin and earnings per share all exceeded expectations, driven by strong execution on healthy demand across our business. In a transformational year for Xylem, the team stayed focused on serving our customers and delivered strong results on both the top and bottom lines."
"That discipline and focus, paired with continuing resilient underlying demand, gives us confidence in further growth and margin expansion in the year ahead. Our integration of Evoqua is ahead of schedule, and our team is taking full advantage of the breadth of our combined offering to solve even more of our customers' water challenges."
Net income was $266 million, or $1.10 per share. Net income margin increased 270 basis points to 12.6 percent. These results are driven by strong operational performance and non-recurring tax benefits, partially offset by higher acquisition and integration costs related to the Evoqua transaction, purchase accounting intangible amortization, special charges, and restructuring and realignment costs. Adjusted net income was $239 million, or $0.99 per share, which excludes the impacts of special charges, purchase accounting intangible amortization, and restructuring and realignment costs.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 19.6 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 90 basis points. Productivity savings, strong price realization and higher volume drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of inflation and strategic investments.
The Board of Directors of Xylem has declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.36 per share, an increase of 9 percent. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2024.
Outlook
Xylem forecasts full-year 2024 revenue of approximately $8.4 to $8.5 billion, up approximately 14 to 15 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 3 to 5 percent on an organic basis.
Full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 19.4 to 19.9 percent, an increase of 50 to 100 basis points from Xylem's 2023 adjusted results. Full-year free cash flow conversion to net income is expected to be approximately 115 percent.
Further 2024 planning assumptions are included in Xylem's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.
Supplemental information on Xylem's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world's critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that: are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including industrial, governmental, and public and private sector spending, interest rates, inflation and related monetary policy by governments in response to inflation, and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets, on economic activity and our operations; geopolitical events, including the ongoing and possible escalation of the conflicts involving between Russia and Ukraine, and the Middle East, as well as regulatory, economic and other risks associated with our global sales and operations, including those related to domestic content requirements applicable to projects receiving governmental funding; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, energy supply, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, tight labor markets, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; demand for our products, disruption, competition or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our connected products and services; lack of availability or delays in receiving parts and raw materials from our supply chain, including electronic components (in particular, semiconductors); disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; uncertainty related to the realization of the benefits and synergies from our acquisition of Evoqua; safe and compliant treatment and handling of water, wastewater and hazardous materials; failure to successfully execute large projects, including with respect to meeting performance guarantees and customers' budgets, timelines and safety requirements; our ability to retain and attract leadership and other diverse and key talent, as well as competition for overall talent and labor; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls with respect to our products; uncertainty related to restructuring and realignment actions and related costs and savings; our ability to execute strategic investments for growth, including related to acquisitions and divestitures; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; volatility in served markets or impacts on our business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; risks related to our sustainability commitments and related disclosures; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; difficulty predicting our financial results; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; financial market risks related to our pension and other defined benefit plans; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to our business conduct, operations, products and services, including anti-corruption, data privacy and security, trade, competition, the environment, climate change and health and safety; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; matters related to intellectual property infringement or expiration of rights; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
(In Millions, except per share data)
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2021
Revenue from products
$
6,291
$
4,978
$
4,684
Revenue from services
1,073
544
511
Revenue
7,364
5,522
5,195
Cost of revenue from products
3,817
3,002
2,831
Cost of revenue from services
830
436
389
Cost of revenue
4,647
3,438
3,220
Gross profit
2,717
2,084
1,975
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,757
1,227
1,179
Research and development expenses
232
206
204
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
76
29
7
Operating income
652
622
585
Interest expense
49
50
76
U.K. pension settlement expense
-
140
-
Other non-operating income, net
33
7
-
(Loss) Gain on sale of businesses
(1
)
1
2
Income before taxes
635
440
511
Income tax expense
26
85
84
Net income
$
609
$
355
$
427
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
2.81
$
1.97
$
2.37
Diluted
$
2.79
$
1.96
$
2.35
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
217.0
180.2
180.2
Diluted
218.2
181.0
181.5
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In Millions, except per share amounts)
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,019
$
944
Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $56 and $50 in 2023 and 2022, respectively
1,617
1,096
Inventories
1,018
799
Prepaid and other current assets
230
173
Total current assets
3,884
3,012
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,169
630
Goodwill
7,587
2,719
Other intangible assets, net
2,529
930
Other non-current assets
943
661
Total assets
$
16,112
$
7,952
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
968
$
723
Accrued and other current liabilities
1,221
867
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
16
-
Total current liabilities
2,205
1,590
Long-term debt, net
2,268
1,880
Accrued post-retirement benefit obligations
344
286
Deferred income tax liabilities
557
222
Other non-current accrued liabilities
562
471
Total liabilities
5,936
4,449
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock - par value $0.01 per share:
Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 257.6 and 196.0 shares in 2023 and 2022, respectively
3
2
Capital in excess of par value
8,564
2,134
Retained earnings
2,601
2,292
Treasury stock - at cost 16.0 shares and 15.8 shares in 2023 and 2022, respectively
(733
)
(708
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(269
)
(226
)
Total stockholders' equity
10,166
3,494
Non-controlling interest
10
9
Total equity
10,176
3,503
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,112
$
7,952
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Millions) (Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income
$
609
$
355
$
427
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
193
111
118
Amortization
243
125
127
Deferred income taxes
(79
)
(64
)
10
Share-based compensation
60
37
33
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
76
29
7
U.K. pension settlement expense
-
140
-
Loss (gain) from sale of businesses
1
(1
)
(2
)
Other, net
-
(4
)
8
Payments for restructuring
(30
)
(11
)
(25
)
Contributions to post-retirement benefit plans
(25
)
(19
)
(29
)
Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):
Changes in receivables
(87
)
(192
)
(70
)
Changes in inventories
41
(147
)
(167
)
Changes in accounts payable
22
117
81
Changes in accrued liabilities
(4
)
57
7
Changes in accrued and deferred taxes
(109
)
57
(9
)
Net changes in other assets and liabilities
(74
)
6
22
Net Cash - Operating activities
837
596
538
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(271
)
(208
)
(208
)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
1
4
3
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(476
)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses
105
1
10
Cash received from investments
1
5
-
Cash paid for investments
(1
)
(11
)
-
Cash paid for equity investments
(57
)
(3
)
(5
)
Cash received from interest rate swaps
38
-
-
Cash received from cross-currency swaps
28
28
14
Settlement of currency forward agreement
-
(10
)
-
Other, net
4
3
3
Net Cash - Investing activities
(628
)
(191
)
(183
)
Financing Activities
Long-term debt issued, net
278
-
-
Long-term debt repaid, net
(160
)
(527
)
(600
)
Repurchase of common stock
(25
)
(52
)
(68
)
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
62
8
19
Dividends paid
(299
)
(217
)
(203
)
Other, net
(13
)
(2
)
(3
)
Net Cash - Financing activities
(157
)
(790
)
(855
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
23
(20
)
(26
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
75
(405
)
(526
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
944
1,349
1,875
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
1,019
$
944
$
1,349
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest
$
69
$
76
$
99
Income taxes (net of refunds received)
$
211
$
91
$
83
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures
|Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|"Organic revenue" and "Organic orders" defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate.
|"Constant currency" defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.
|"EBITDA" defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges.
|"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
|"Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable.
|"Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
|"Free Cash Flow" defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses and other non-recurring, significant non-cash impacts, such as non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt.
|"Adjusted Free Cash Flow" defined as free cash flow adjusted for significant cash items for which the corresponding income statement impact does not occur within
|the same fiscal year.
|"Realignment costs" defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs.
|"Special charges" defined as costs incurred by the Company, such as acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash impairment charges and both operating and non-operating adjustments for costs related to the UK pension plan buyout.
|"Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions)
|(As Reported - GAAP)
|(As Adjusted - Organic)
|Constant Currency
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E) = B+C+D
(F) = E/A
(G) = (E - C) / A
Change
% Change
Acquisitions /
Change
% Change
Orders
Orders
2023 v. 2022
2023 v. 2022
FX Impact
Adj. 2023 v. 2022
Adj. 2023 v. 2022
2023
2022
|Year Ended December 31
|Xylem Inc.
7,501
6,257
1,244
20
%
(1,220
)
41
65
1
%
21
%
|Water Infrastructure
3,060
2,607
453
17
%
(352
)
23
124
5
%
18
%
|Applied Water
1,770
1,794
(24
)
(1
%)
-
18
(6
)
(0
%)
(0
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
1,803
1,856
(53
)
(3
%)
-
-
(53
)
(3
%)
(3
%)
|Integrated Solutions and Services
868
-
868
N/A
(868
)
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Quarter Ended December 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,044
1,439
605
42
%
(451
)
(17
)
137
10
%
41
%
|Water Infrastructure
820
622
198
32
%
(130
)
(9
)
59
9
%
30
%
|Applied Water
420
400
20
5
%
-
(2
)
18
5
%
5
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
483
417
66
16
%
-
(6
)
60
14
%
14
%
|Integrated Solutions and Services
321
-
321
N/A
(321
)
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Quarter Ended September 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,031
1,419
612
43
%
(547
)
(18
)
47
3
%
42
%
|Water Infrastructure
850
594
256
43
%
(163
)
(10
)
83
14
%
41
%
|Applied Water
422
409
13
3
%
-
(4
)
9
2
%
2
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
375
416
(41
)
(10
%)
-
(4
)
(45
)
(11
%)
(11
%)
|Integrated Solutions and Services
384
-
384
N/A
(384
)
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Quarter Ended June 30
|Xylem Inc.
1,856
1,684
172
10
%
(222
)
23
(27
)
(2
%)
12
%
|Water Infrastructure
751
731
20
3
%
(59
)
13
(26
)
(4
%)
5
%
|Applied Water
445
480
(35
)
(7
%)
-
6
(29
)
(6
%)
(6
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
497
473
24
5
%
-
4
28
6
%
6
%
|Integrated Solutions and Services
163
-
163
N/A
(163
)
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Quarter Ended March 31
|Xylem Inc.
1,570
1,715
(145
)
(8
%)
-
53
(92
)
(5
%)
(5
%)
|Water Infrastructure
639
660
(21
)
(3
%)
-
29
8
1
%
1
%
|Applied Water
483
505
(22
)
(4
%)
-
18
(4
)
(1
%)
(1
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
448
550
(102
)
(19
%)
-
6
(96
)
(17
%)
(17
%)
|Integrated Solutions and Services
-
-
-
N/A
-
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions)
(As Reported - GAAP)
(As Adjusted - Organic)
Constant Currency
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E) = B+C+D
(F) = E/A
(G) = (E - C) / A
Change
% Change
Acquisitions /
Change
% Change
Revenue
Revenue
2023 v. 2022
2023 v. 2022
FX Impact
Adj. 2023 v. 2022
Adj. 2023 v. 2022
2023
2022
|Year Ended December 31
|Xylem Inc.
7,364
5,522
1,842
33
%
(1,177
)
25
690
12
%
34
%
|Water Infrastructure
2,967
2,364
603
26
%
(362
)
14
255
11
%
26
%
|Applied Water
1,853
1,767
86
5
%
-
10
96
5
%
5
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
1,729
1,391
338
24
%
-
1
339
24
%
24
%
|Integrated Solutions and Services
815
-
815
N/A
(815
)
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Quarter Ended December 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,118
1,506
612
41
%
(459
)
(17
)
136
9
%
40
%
|Water Infrastructure
871
668
203
30
%
(137
)
(9
)
57
9
%
29
%
|Applied Water
457
455
2
0
%
-
(4
)
(2
)
(0
%)
(0
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
468
383
85
22
%
-
(4
)
81
21
%
21
%
|Integrated Solutions and Services
322
-
322
N/A
(322
)
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Quarter Ended September 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,076
1,380
696
50
%
(540
)
(22
)
134
10
%
49
%
|Water Infrastructure
803
574
229
40
%
(172
)
(14
)
43
7
%
37
%
|Applied Water
465
458
7
2
%
-
(3
)
4
1
%
1
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
440
348
92
26
%
-
(5
)
87
25
%
25
%
|Integrated Solutions and Services
368
-
368
N/A
(368
)
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Quarter Ended June 30
|Xylem Inc.
1,722
1,364
358
26
%
(178
)
19
199
15
%
28
%
|Water Infrastructure
704
589
115
20
%
(53
)
12
74
13
%
22
%
|Applied Water
478
429
49
11
%
-
4
53
12
%
12
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
415
346
69
20
%
-
3
72
21
%
21
%
|Integrated Solutions and Services
125
-
125
N/A
(125
)
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Quarter Ended March 31
|Xylem Inc.
1,448
1,272
176
14
%
-
45
221
17
%
17
%
|Water Infrastructure
589
533
56
11
%
-
25
81
15
%
15
%
|Applied Water
453
425
28
7
%
-
13
41
10
%
10
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
406
314
92
29
%
-
7
99
32
%
32
%
|Integrated Solutions and Services
-
-
-
N/A
-
-
-
N/A
N/A
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
2023
2022 (1)
2023
2022 (1)
2023
2022 (1)
2023
2022 (1)
2023
2022 (1)
|Total Revenue
|• Total Xylem
1,448
1,272
1,722
1,364
2,076
1,380
2,118
1,506
7,364
5,522
|• Water Infrastructure
589
533
704
589
803
574
871
668
2,967
2,364
|• Applied Water
453
425
478
429
465
458
457
455
1,853
1,767
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
406
314
415
346
440
348
468
383
1,729
1,391
|• Integrated Solutions and Services
-
-
125
-
368
-
322
-
815
-
|• Corporate/ Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Operating Income (Loss)
|• Total Xylem
131
111
119
146
191
168
211
197
652
622
|• Water Infrastructure
70
74
106
108
128
104
115
132
419
418
|• Applied Water
83
59
84
61
73
77
70
61
310
258
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
20
(10
)
26
(5
)
27
(2
)
40
19
113
2
|• Integrated Solutions and Services
-
-
(7
)
-
(3
)
-
18
-
8
-
|• Corporate/ Other
(42
)
(12
)
(90
)
(18
)
(34
)
(11
)
(32
)
(15
)
(198
)
(56
)
|Operating Margin
|• Total Xylem
9.0
%
8.7
%
6.9
%
10.7
%
9.2
%
12.2
%
10.0
%
13.1
%
8.9
%
11.3
%
|• Water Infrastructure
11.9
%
13.9
%
15.1
%
18.3
%
15.9
%
18.1
%
13.2
%
19.8
%
14.1
%
17.7
%
|• Applied Water
18.3
%
13.9
%
17.6
%
14.2
%
15.7
%
16.8
%
15.3
%
13.4
%
16.7
%
14.6
%
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
4.9
%
(3.2
%)
6.3
%
(1.4
%)
6.1
%
(0.6
%)
8.5
%
5.0
%
6.5
%
0.1
%
|• Integrated Solutions and Services
N/A
N/A
(5.6
%)
N/A
(0.8
%)
N/A
5.6
%
N/A
1.0
%
N/A
|• Corporate/ Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|Special Charges
|• Total Xylem
25
1
67
1
24
13
22
1
138
16
|• Water Infrastructure
-
-
12
-
6
-
11
-
29
-
|• Applied Water
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
2
-
-
1
1
12
1
1
4
14
|• Integrated Solutions and Services
-
-
7
-
9
-
5
-
21
-
|• Corporate/ Other
23
1
48
-
8
1
5
-
84
2
|Restructuring & Realignment Costs
|• Total Xylem
11
4
37
8
34
6
24
16
106
34
|• Water Infrastructure
3
1
3
3
3
3
13
4
22
11
|• Applied Water
3
1
2
2
6
1
3
9
14
13
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
5
2
3
3
6
2
6
3
20
10
|• Integrated Solutions and Services
-
-
7
-
8
-
-
-
15
-
|• Corporate/ Other
-
-
22
-
11
-
2
-
35
-
|Purchase Accounting Intangible Amortization Adjustment
|• Total Xylem
18
18
36
18
66
18
56
18
176
72
|• Water Infrastructure
1
1
8
1
15
1
25
1
49
4
|• Applied Water
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
17
17
17
17
16
17
16
17
66
68
|• Integrated Solutions and Services
-
-
11
-
35
-
15
-
61
-
|• Corporate/ Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
|• Total Xylem
185
134
259
173
315
205
313
232
1,072
744
|• Water Infrastructure
74
76
129
112
152
108
164
137
519
433
|• Applied Water
86
60
86
63
79
78
73
70
324
271
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
44
9
46
16
50
29
63
40
203
94
|• Integrated Solutions and Services
-
-
18
-
49
-
38
-
105
-
|• Corporate/ Other
(19
)
(11
)
(20
)
(18
)
(15
)
(10
)
(25
)
(15
)
(79
)
(54
)
|Adjusted Operating Margin
|• Total Xylem
12.8
%
10.5
%
15.0
%
12.7
%
15.2
%
14.9
%
14.8
%
15.4
%
14.6
%
13.5
%
|• Water Infrastructure
12.6
%
14.3
%
18.3
%
19.0
%
18.9
%
18.8
%
18.8
%
20.5
%
17.5
%
18.3
%
|• Applied Water
19.0
%
14.1
%
18.0
%
14.7
%
17.0
%
17.0
%
16.0
%
15.4
%
17.5
%
15.3
%
|• Measurement and Control Solutions
10.8
%
2.9
%
11.1
%
4.6
%
11.4
%
8.3
%
13.5
%
10.4
%
11.7
%
6.8
%
|• Integrated Solutions and Services
N/A
N/A
14.4
%
N/A
13.3
%
N/A
11.8
%
N/A
12.9
%
N/A
|• Corporate/ Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
|(1) 2022 amounts have been recast to adjust for historical purchase accounting intangible amortization.
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|($ Millions, except per share amounts)
|Q4 2023
|Q4 2022 (1)
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Total Revenue
2,118
-
2,118
1,506
-
1,506
|Operating Income
211
102
|a
313
197
35
|a
232
|Operating Margin
10.0
%
14.8
%
13.1
%
15.4
%
|Interest Expense
(14
)
-
(14
)
(13
)
-
(13
)
|Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
14
-
14
5
-
|b
5
|Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business
(1
)
1
-
-
-
-
|Income before Taxes
210
103
313
189
35
224
|Provision for Income Taxes
56
(130
)
|c
(74
)
(40
)
(2
)
|c
(42
)
|Net Income
266
(27
)
239
149
33
182
|Diluted Shares
242.5
242.5
181.3
181.3
|Diluted EPS
$
1.10
($
0.11
)
$
0.99
$
0.82
$
0.18
$
1.00
|Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS
$
0.02
$
0.00
$
0.02
|Diluted EPS at Constant Currency
$
1.08
($
0.11
)
$
0.97
|Q4 YTD 2023
|Q4 YTD 2022 (1)
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Total Revenue
7,364
-
7,364
5,522
-
5,522
|Operating Income
652
420
|a
1,072
622
122
|a
744
|Operating Margin
8.9
%
14.6
%
11.3
%
13.5
%
|Interest Expense
(49
)
-
(49
)
(50
)
-
(50
)
|Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
33
-
33
7
4
|b
11
|UK Pension Buyout Settlement
-
-
-
(140
)
140
-
|Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business
(1
)
1
-
1
(1
)
-
|Income before Taxes
635
421
1,056
440
265
705
|Provision for Income Taxes
(26
)
(205
)
|c
(231
)
(85
)
(50
)
|c
(135
)
|Net Income
609
216
825
355
215
570
|Diluted Shares
218.2
218.2
181.0
181.0
|Diluted EPS
$
2.79
$
0.99
$
3.78
$
1.96
$
1.19
$
3.15
|Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS
$
0.02
$
0.00
$
0.02
|Diluted EPS at Constant Currency
$
2.77
$
0.99
$
3.76
|(1) 2022 amounts have been recast to adjust for historical purchase accounting intangible amortization.
|a
|Quarter-to-date:
|Restructuring & realignment costs: 2023 - $24 million and 2022 - $16 million
|Special charges: 2023 - $19 million of acquisition & integration cost, $1 million of asset impairment and $2 million of other special charges; 2022 - $1 million of asset impairment charges
|Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2023 - $56 million and 2022 - $18 million
|Year-to-date:
|Restructuring & realignment costs: 2023 - $106 million and 2022 - $34 million
|Special charges: 2023 - $126 million of acquisition & integration related costs, $8 million of other special charges and $4 million of asset impairment charges; 2022 - $14 million of asset impairment charges and $2 million UK pension plan charges
|Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2023 - $176 million and 2022 - $72 million
|b
|Quarter-to-date and Year-to-date: 2022 - Special non-operating charges consist of charges related to the UK pension plan exited as part of a buy-out of $0 million and $4 million, respectively
|c
|Quarter-to-date: 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $23 million and other tax special items of $107 million; 2022 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (notes a and b) of $7 million and other tax related special items of $(5) million
|Year-to-date: 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $90 million and other tax special items of $115 million; 2022 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (notes a and b) of $51 million and other tax related special items of $(1) million
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year-to-Date
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net Cash - Operating Activities
($19
)
($81
)
$28
$113
$373
$202
$455
$362
$837
$596
|Capital Expenditures - PP&E
(33
)
(31
)
(42
)
(30
)
(57
)
(37
)
(76
)
(41
)
(208
)
(139
)
|Capital Expenditures - Software
(16
)
(18
)
(12
)
(16
)
(17
)
(16
)
(18
)
(19
)
(63
)
(69
)
|Capital Expenditures
(49
)
(49
)
(54
)
(46
)
(74
)
(53
)
(94
)
(60
)
(271
)
(208
)
|Cash paid in excess of tax provision for R&D law change adoption
33
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33
-
|Free Cash Flow
($35
)
($130
)
($26
)
$67
$299
$149
$361
$302
$599
$388
|Cash paid by Xylem for Evoqua's pre-close transaction costs
-
-
70
-
-
-
-
-
70
-
|Cash paid for Idrica distribution agreement
-
-
60
-
-
-
-
-
60
-
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
($35
)
($130
)
$104
$67
$299
$149
$361
$302
$729
$388
|Net Income
$99
$82
$92
$112
$152
$12
$266
$149
$609
$355
|Gain/(Loss) from sale of business
-
1
-
-
-
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
1
|Restructuring Charges - non-cash stock acceleration
-
-
(14
)
-
(11
)
-
(2
)
-
(27
)
-
|Significant non-cash tax benefit/(charge)
-
-
-
-
-
-
70
-
70
-
|U.K. pension buyout settlement - non-cash release from AOCI
-
-
-
-
-
(140
)
-
-
-
(140
)
|U.K. pension buyout settlement - non-cash tax release from AOCI
-
-
-
-
-
23
-
-
-
23
|Special Charges - Inventory step-up
-
-
(15
)
-
(5
)
-
(5
)
-
(25
)
-
|Special Charges - non-cash impairment
(2
)
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
(12
)
(1
)
(1
)
(4
)
(14
)
|Net Income, excluding gain/(loss) on sale of businesses and non-cash restructuring and special charges
$101
$81
$121
$113
$169
$141
$205
$150
$596
$485
|Operating Cash Flow Conversion
(19
%)
(99
%)
30
%
101
%
245
%
1683
%
171
%
243
%
137
%
168
%
|Free Cash Flow Conversion
(35
%)
(160
%)
86
%
59
%
177
%
106
%
176
%
201
%
122
%
80
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Net Income
99
92
152
266
609
|Net Income margin
6.8
%
5.3
%
7.3
%
12.6
%
8.3
%
|Depreciation
28
41
63
61
193
|Amortization
32
51
84
76
243
|Interest Expense (Income), net
2
5
6
8
21
|Income Tax Expense
27
22
33
(56
)
26
|EBITDA
188
211
338
355
1,092
|Share-based Compensation
12
15
18
15
60
|Restructuring & Realignment
11
36
33
23
103
|Special Charges
25
67
22
22
136
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
-
-
-
1
1
|Adjusted EBITDA
236
329
411
0
416
1,392
|Revenue
1,448
1,722
2,076
2,118
7,364
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.3
%
19.1
%
19.8
%
19.6
%
18.9
%
2022
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Net Income
82
112
12
149
355
|Net Income margin
6.4
%
8.2
%
0.9
%
9.9
%
6.4
%
|Depreciation
28
28
27
28
111
|Amortization
30
32
31
32
125
|Interest Expense (Income), net
11
10
7
6
34
|Income Tax Expense
16
24
5
40
85
|EBITDA
167
206
82
255
710
|Share-based Compensation
9
9
10
9
37
|Restructuring & Realignment
4
8
6
16
34
|U.K. Pension Settlement
-
-
140
-
140
|Special Charges
2
3
14
1
20
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
(1
)
-
-
-
(1
)
|Adjusted EBITDA
181
226
252
281
940
|Revenue
1,272
1,364
1,380
1,506
5,522
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.2
%
16.6
%
18.3
%
18.7
%
17.0
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
|Water Infrastucture
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
70
106
128
115
419
|Operating Margin
11.9
%
15.1
%
15.9
%
13.2
%
14.1
%
|Depreciation
12
14
14
15
55
|Amortization
2
10
16
27
55
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
-
1
-
2
3
|EBITDA
84
131
158
159
532
|Share-based Compensation
2
5
3
5
15
|Restructuring & Realignment
3
3
3
13
22
|Special Charges
-
12
6
11
29
|Adjusted EBITDA
89
151
170
188
598
|Revenue
589
704
803
871
2,967
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.1
%
21.4
%
21.2
%
21.6
%
20.2
%
2022
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
74
108
104
132
418
|Operating Margin
13.9
%
18.3
%
18.1
%
19.8
%
17.7
%
|Depreciation
11
11
11
11
44
|Amortization
2
3
1
3
9
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
(4
)
1
-
(1
)
(4
)
|EBITDA
83
123
116
145
467
|Share-based Compensation
1
-
-
1
2
|Restructuring & Realignment
1
3
3
4
11
|Adjusted EBITDA
85
126
119
150
480
|Revenue
533
589
574
668
2,364
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.9
%
21.4
%
20.7
%
22.5
%
20.3
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
|Applied Water
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
83
84
73
70
310
|Operating Margin
18.3
%
17.6
%
15.7
%
15.3
%
16.7
%
|Depreciation
5
4
6
4
19
|Amortization
-
1
-
1
2
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
(1
)
-
-
(1
)
(2
)
|EBITDA
87
89
79
74
329
|Share-based Compensation
1
-
1
2
4
|Restructuring & Realignment
3
2
5
3
13
|Adjusted EBITDA
91
91
85
79
346
|Revenue
453
478
465
457
1,853
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.1
%
19.0
%
18.3
%
17.3
%
18.7
%
2022
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
59
61
77
61
258
|Operating Margin
13.9
%
14.2
%
16.8
%
13.4
%
14.6
%
|Depreciation
5
4
4
4
17
|Amortization
-
1
-
1
2
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
(2
)
|EBITDA
63
66
80
66
275
|Share-based Compensation
1
1
2
-
4
|Restructuring & Realignment
1
2
1
9
13
|Adjusted EBITDA
65
69
83
75
292
|Revenue
425
429
458
455
1,767
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.3
%
16.1
%
18.1
%
16.5
%
16.5
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
20
26
27
40
113
|Operating Margin
4.9
%
6.3
%
6.1
%
8.5
%
6.5
%
|Depreciation
7
9
8
8
32
|Amortization
27
26
26
28
107
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
-
-
(1
)
(3
)
(4
)
|EBITDA
54
61
60
73
248
|Share-based Compensation
2
2
2
1
7
|Restructuring & Realignment
5
2
6
5
18
|Special Charges
2
-
1
1
4
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
-
-
-
1
1
|Adjusted EBITDA
63
65
69
81
278
|Revenue
406
415
440
468
1,729
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
15.5
%
15.7
%
15.7
%
17.3
%
16.1
%
2022
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
(10
)
(5
)
(2
)
19
2
|Operating Margin
(3.2
%)
(1.4
%)
(0.6
%)
5.0
%
0.1
%
|(Loss)/Gain from sale of business
1
-
-
-
1
|Depreciation
9
8
8
8
33
|Amortization
25
26
27
26
104
|Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income
-
(1
)
(1
)
-
(2
)
|EBITDA
25
28
32
53
138
|Share-based Compensation
1
2
2
1
6
|Restructuring & Realignment
2
3
2
3
10
|Special Charges
-
1
12
1
14
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
(1
)
-
-
-
(1
)
|Adjusted EBITDA
27
34
48
58
167
|Revenue
314
346
348
383
1,391
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
8.6
%
9.8
%
13.8
%
15.1
%
12.0
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
|Integrated Solutions and Services
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Operating Income
-
(7
)
(3
)
18
8
|Operating Margin
-
(5.6
%)
(0.8
%)
5.6
%
1.0
%
|Depreciation
-
8
30
27
65
|Amortization
-
12
36
17
65
|EBITDA
-
13
63
62
138
|Share-based Compensation
-
3
3
1
7
|Restructuring & Realignment
-
7
8
-
15
|Special Charges
-
7
9
5
21
|Adjusted EBITDA
-
30
83
68
181
|Revenue
-
125
368
322
815
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
-
24.0
%
22.6
%
21.1
%
22.2
%
