WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results. The Company's total revenue of $2.1 billion surpassed prior guidance, on continued strong execution and demand. Fourth-quarter earnings exceeded Xylem's previous guidance.

"The team delivered an outstanding fourth quarter, fueling momentum as we enter 2024," said Matthew Pine, Xylem president and CEO. "Revenue, margin and earnings per share all exceeded expectations, driven by strong execution on healthy demand across our business. In a transformational year for Xylem, the team stayed focused on serving our customers and delivered strong results on both the top and bottom lines."

"That discipline and focus, paired with continuing resilient underlying demand, gives us confidence in further growth and margin expansion in the year ahead. Our integration of Evoqua is ahead of schedule, and our team is taking full advantage of the breadth of our combined offering to solve even more of our customers' water challenges."

Net income was $266 million, or $1.10 per share. Net income margin increased 270 basis points to 12.6 percent. These results are driven by strong operational performance and non-recurring tax benefits, partially offset by higher acquisition and integration costs related to the Evoqua transaction, purchase accounting intangible amortization, special charges, and restructuring and realignment costs. Adjusted net income was $239 million, or $0.99 per share, which excludes the impacts of special charges, purchase accounting intangible amortization, and restructuring and realignment costs.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 19.6 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 90 basis points. Productivity savings, strong price realization and higher volume drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of inflation and strategic investments.

The Board of Directors of Xylem has declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.36 per share, an increase of 9 percent. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2024.

Outlook

Xylem forecasts full-year 2024 revenue of approximately $8.4 to $8.5 billion, up approximately 14 to 15 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 3 to 5 percent on an organic basis.

Full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 19.4 to 19.9 percent, an increase of 50 to 100 basis points from Xylem's 2023 adjusted results. Full-year free cash flow conversion to net income is expected to be approximately 115 percent.

Further 2024 planning assumptions are included in Xylem's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.

Supplemental information on Xylem's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world's critical water challenges with innovation and expertise. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that: are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including industrial, governmental, and public and private sector spending, interest rates, inflation and related monetary policy by governments in response to inflation, and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets, on economic activity and our operations; geopolitical events, including the ongoing and possible escalation of the conflicts involving between Russia and Ukraine, and the Middle East, as well as regulatory, economic and other risks associated with our global sales and operations, including those related to domestic content requirements applicable to projects receiving governmental funding; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, energy supply, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, tight labor markets, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; demand for our products, disruption, competition or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our connected products and services; lack of availability or delays in receiving parts and raw materials from our supply chain, including electronic components (in particular, semiconductors); disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; uncertainty related to the realization of the benefits and synergies from our acquisition of Evoqua; safe and compliant treatment and handling of water, wastewater and hazardous materials; failure to successfully execute large projects, including with respect to meeting performance guarantees and customers' budgets, timelines and safety requirements; our ability to retain and attract leadership and other diverse and key talent, as well as competition for overall talent and labor; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls with respect to our products; uncertainty related to restructuring and realignment actions and related costs and savings; our ability to execute strategic investments for growth, including related to acquisitions and divestitures; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; volatility in served markets or impacts on our business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; risks related to our sustainability commitments and related disclosures; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; difficulty predicting our financial results; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; financial market risks related to our pension and other defined benefit plans; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to our business conduct, operations, products and services, including anti-corruption, data privacy and security, trade, competition, the environment, climate change and health and safety; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; matters related to intellectual property infringement or expiration of rights; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (In Millions, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 Revenue from products $ 6,291 $ 4,978 $ 4,684 Revenue from services 1,073 544 511 Revenue 7,364 5,522 5,195 Cost of revenue from products 3,817 3,002 2,831 Cost of revenue from services 830 436 389 Cost of revenue 4,647 3,438 3,220 Gross profit 2,717 2,084 1,975 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,757 1,227 1,179 Research and development expenses 232 206 204 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 76 29 7 Operating income 652 622 585 Interest expense 49 50 76 U.K. pension settlement expense - 140 - Other non-operating income, net 33 7 - (Loss) Gain on sale of businesses (1 ) 1 2 Income before taxes 635 440 511 Income tax expense 26 85 84 Net income $ 609 $ 355 $ 427 Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.81 $ 1.97 $ 2.37 Diluted $ 2.79 $ 1.96 $ 2.35 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 217.0 180.2 180.2 Diluted 218.2 181.0 181.5

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In Millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,019 $ 944 Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $56 and $50 in 2023 and 2022, respectively 1,617 1,096 Inventories 1,018 799 Prepaid and other current assets 230 173 Total current assets 3,884 3,012 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,169 630 Goodwill 7,587 2,719 Other intangible assets, net 2,529 930 Other non-current assets 943 661 Total assets $ 16,112 $ 7,952 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 968 $ 723 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,221 867 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 16 - Total current liabilities 2,205 1,590 Long-term debt, net 2,268 1,880 Accrued post-retirement benefit obligations 344 286 Deferred income tax liabilities 557 222 Other non-current accrued liabilities 562 471 Total liabilities 5,936 4,449 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - par value $0.01 per share: Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 257.6 and 196.0 shares in 2023 and 2022, respectively 3 2 Capital in excess of par value 8,564 2,134 Retained earnings 2,601 2,292 Treasury stock - at cost 16.0 shares and 15.8 shares in 2023 and 2022, respectively (733 ) (708 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (269 ) (226 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,166 3,494 Non-controlling interest 10 9 Total equity 10,176 3,503 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,112 $ 7,952

XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 609 $ 355 $ 427 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 193 111 118 Amortization 243 125 127 Deferred income taxes (79 ) (64 ) 10 Share-based compensation 60 37 33 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 76 29 7 U.K. pension settlement expense - 140 - Loss (gain) from sale of businesses 1 (1 ) (2 ) Other, net - (4 ) 8 Payments for restructuring (30 ) (11 ) (25 ) Contributions to post-retirement benefit plans (25 ) (19 ) (29 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions): Changes in receivables (87 ) (192 ) (70 ) Changes in inventories 41 (147 ) (167 ) Changes in accounts payable 22 117 81 Changes in accrued liabilities (4 ) 57 7 Changes in accrued and deferred taxes (109 ) 57 (9 ) Net changes in other assets and liabilities (74 ) 6 22 Net Cash - Operating activities 837 596 538 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (271 ) (208 ) (208 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 1 4 3 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (476 ) - - Proceeds from sale of businesses 105 1 10 Cash received from investments 1 5 - Cash paid for investments (1 ) (11 ) - Cash paid for equity investments (57 ) (3 ) (5 ) Cash received from interest rate swaps 38 - - Cash received from cross-currency swaps 28 28 14 Settlement of currency forward agreement - (10 ) - Other, net 4 3 3 Net Cash - Investing activities (628 ) (191 ) (183 ) Financing Activities Long-term debt issued, net 278 - - Long-term debt repaid, net (160 ) (527 ) (600 ) Repurchase of common stock (25 ) (52 ) (68 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 62 8 19 Dividends paid (299 ) (217 ) (203 ) Other, net (13 ) (2 ) (3 ) Net Cash - Financing activities (157 ) (790 ) (855 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 23 (20 ) (26 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 75 (405 ) (526 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 944 1,349 1,875 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,019 $ 944 $ 1,349 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 69 $ 76 $ 99 Income taxes (net of refunds received) $ 211 $ 91 $ 83

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. "Organic revenue" and "Organic orders" defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. "Constant currency" defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. "EBITDA" defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges. "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable. "Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively. "Free Cash Flow" defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses and other non-recurring, significant non-cash impacts, such as non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt. "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" defined as free cash flow adjusted for significant cash items for which the corresponding income statement impact does not occur within the same fiscal year. "Realignment costs" defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs. "Special charges" defined as costs incurred by the Company, such as acquisition and integration related costs, non-cash impairment charges and both operating and non-operating adjustments for costs related to the UK pension plan buyout. "Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions /

Divestitures Change % Change Orders Orders 2023 v. 2022 2023 v. 2022 FX Impact Adj. 2023 v. 2022 Adj. 2023 v. 2022 2023 2022 Year Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 7,501 6,257 1,244 20 % (1,220 ) 41 65 1 % 21 % Water Infrastructure 3,060 2,607 453 17 % (352 ) 23 124 5 % 18 % Applied Water 1,770 1,794 (24 ) (1 %) - 18 (6 ) (0 %) (0 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 1,803 1,856 (53 ) (3 %) - - (53 ) (3 %) (3 %) Integrated Solutions and Services 868 - 868 N/A (868 ) - - N/A N/A Quarter Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 2,044 1,439 605 42 % (451 ) (17 ) 137 10 % 41 % Water Infrastructure 820 622 198 32 % (130 ) (9 ) 59 9 % 30 % Applied Water 420 400 20 5 % - (2 ) 18 5 % 5 % Measurement and Control Solutions 483 417 66 16 % - (6 ) 60 14 % 14 % Integrated Solutions and Services 321 - 321 N/A (321 ) - - N/A N/A Quarter Ended September 30 Xylem Inc. 2,031 1,419 612 43 % (547 ) (18 ) 47 3 % 42 % Water Infrastructure 850 594 256 43 % (163 ) (10 ) 83 14 % 41 % Applied Water 422 409 13 3 % - (4 ) 9 2 % 2 % Measurement and Control Solutions 375 416 (41 ) (10 %) - (4 ) (45 ) (11 %) (11 %) Integrated Solutions and Services 384 - 384 N/A (384 ) - - N/A N/A Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,856 1,684 172 10 % (222 ) 23 (27 ) (2 %) 12 % Water Infrastructure 751 731 20 3 % (59 ) 13 (26 ) (4 %) 5 % Applied Water 445 480 (35 ) (7 %) - 6 (29 ) (6 %) (6 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 497 473 24 5 % - 4 28 6 % 6 % Integrated Solutions and Services 163 - 163 N/A (163 ) - - N/A N/A Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,570 1,715 (145 ) (8 %) - 53 (92 ) (5 %) (5 %) Water Infrastructure 639 660 (21 ) (3 %) - 29 8 1 % 1 % Applied Water 483 505 (22 ) (4 %) - 18 (4 ) (1 %) (1 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 448 550 (102 ) (19 %) - 6 (96 ) (17 %) (17 %) Integrated Solutions and Services - - - N/A - - - N/A N/A

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Reported vs. Organic & Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions) (As Reported - GAAP) (As Adjusted - Organic) Constant Currency (A) (B) (C) (D) (E) = B+C+D (F) = E/A (G) = (E - C) / A Change % Change Acquisitions /

Divestitures Change % Change Revenue Revenue 2023 v. 2022 2023 v. 2022 FX Impact Adj. 2023 v. 2022 Adj. 2023 v. 2022 2023 2022 Year Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 7,364 5,522 1,842 33 % (1,177 ) 25 690 12 % 34 % Water Infrastructure 2,967 2,364 603 26 % (362 ) 14 255 11 % 26 % Applied Water 1,853 1,767 86 5 % - 10 96 5 % 5 % Measurement and Control Solutions 1,729 1,391 338 24 % - 1 339 24 % 24 % Integrated Solutions and Services 815 - 815 N/A (815 ) - - N/A N/A Quarter Ended December 31 Xylem Inc. 2,118 1,506 612 41 % (459 ) (17 ) 136 9 % 40 % Water Infrastructure 871 668 203 30 % (137 ) (9 ) 57 9 % 29 % Applied Water 457 455 2 0 % - (4 ) (2 ) (0 %) (0 %) Measurement and Control Solutions 468 383 85 22 % - (4 ) 81 21 % 21 % Integrated Solutions and Services 322 - 322 N/A (322 ) - - N/A N/A Quarter Ended September 30 Xylem Inc. 2,076 1,380 696 50 % (540 ) (22 ) 134 10 % 49 % Water Infrastructure 803 574 229 40 % (172 ) (14 ) 43 7 % 37 % Applied Water 465 458 7 2 % - (3 ) 4 1 % 1 % Measurement and Control Solutions 440 348 92 26 % - (5 ) 87 25 % 25 % Integrated Solutions and Services 368 - 368 N/A (368 ) - - N/A N/A Quarter Ended June 30 Xylem Inc. 1,722 1,364 358 26 % (178 ) 19 199 15 % 28 % Water Infrastructure 704 589 115 20 % (53 ) 12 74 13 % 22 % Applied Water 478 429 49 11 % - 4 53 12 % 12 % Measurement and Control Solutions 415 346 69 20 % - 3 72 21 % 21 % Integrated Solutions and Services 125 - 125 N/A (125 ) - - N/A N/A Quarter Ended March 31 Xylem Inc. 1,448 1,272 176 14 % - 45 221 17 % 17 % Water Infrastructure 589 533 56 11 % - 25 81 15 % 15 % Applied Water 453 425 28 7 % - 13 41 10 % 10 % Measurement and Control Solutions 406 314 92 29 % - 7 99 32 % 32 % Integrated Solutions and Services - - - N/A - - - N/A N/A

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Operating Income ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2023 2022 (1) 2023 2022 (1) 2023 2022 (1) 2023 2022 (1) 2023 2022 (1) Total Revenue • Total Xylem 1,448 1,272 1,722 1,364 2,076 1,380 2,118 1,506 7,364 5,522 • Water Infrastructure 589 533 704 589 803 574 871 668 2,967 2,364 • Applied Water 453 425 478 429 465 458 457 455 1,853 1,767 • Measurement and Control Solutions 406 314 415 346 440 348 468 383 1,729 1,391 • Integrated Solutions and Services - - 125 - 368 - 322 - 815 - • Corporate/ Other - - - - - - - - - - Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 131 111 119 146 191 168 211 197 652 622 • Water Infrastructure 70 74 106 108 128 104 115 132 419 418 • Applied Water 83 59 84 61 73 77 70 61 310 258 • Measurement and Control Solutions 20 (10 ) 26 (5 ) 27 (2 ) 40 19 113 2 • Integrated Solutions and Services - - (7 ) - (3 ) - 18 - 8 - • Corporate/ Other (42 ) (12 ) (90 ) (18 ) (34 ) (11 ) (32 ) (15 ) (198 ) (56 ) Operating Margin • Total Xylem 9.0 % 8.7 % 6.9 % 10.7 % 9.2 % 12.2 % 10.0 % 13.1 % 8.9 % 11.3 % • Water Infrastructure 11.9 % 13.9 % 15.1 % 18.3 % 15.9 % 18.1 % 13.2 % 19.8 % 14.1 % 17.7 % • Applied Water 18.3 % 13.9 % 17.6 % 14.2 % 15.7 % 16.8 % 15.3 % 13.4 % 16.7 % 14.6 % • Measurement and Control Solutions 4.9 % (3.2 %) 6.3 % (1.4 %) 6.1 % (0.6 %) 8.5 % 5.0 % 6.5 % 0.1 % • Integrated Solutions and Services N/A N/A (5.6 %) N/A (0.8 %) N/A 5.6 % N/A 1.0 % N/A • Corporate/ Other N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Special Charges • Total Xylem 25 1 67 1 24 13 22 1 138 16 • Water Infrastructure - - 12 - 6 - 11 - 29 - • Applied Water - - - - - - - - - - • Measurement and Control Solutions 2 - - 1 1 12 1 1 4 14 • Integrated Solutions and Services - - 7 - 9 - 5 - 21 - • Corporate/ Other 23 1 48 - 8 1 5 - 84 2 Restructuring & Realignment Costs • Total Xylem 11 4 37 8 34 6 24 16 106 34 • Water Infrastructure 3 1 3 3 3 3 13 4 22 11 • Applied Water 3 1 2 2 6 1 3 9 14 13 • Measurement and Control Solutions 5 2 3 3 6 2 6 3 20 10 • Integrated Solutions and Services - - 7 - 8 - - - 15 - • Corporate/ Other - - 22 - 11 - 2 - 35 - Purchase Accounting Intangible Amortization Adjustment • Total Xylem 18 18 36 18 66 18 56 18 176 72 • Water Infrastructure 1 1 8 1 15 1 25 1 49 4 • Applied Water - - - - - - - - - - • Measurement and Control Solutions 17 17 17 17 16 17 16 17 66 68 • Integrated Solutions and Services - - 11 - 35 - 15 - 61 - • Corporate/ Other - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) • Total Xylem 185 134 259 173 315 205 313 232 1,072 744 • Water Infrastructure 74 76 129 112 152 108 164 137 519 433 • Applied Water 86 60 86 63 79 78 73 70 324 271 • Measurement and Control Solutions 44 9 46 16 50 29 63 40 203 94 • Integrated Solutions and Services - - 18 - 49 - 38 - 105 - • Corporate/ Other (19 ) (11 ) (20 ) (18 ) (15 ) (10 ) (25 ) (15 ) (79 ) (54 ) Adjusted Operating Margin • Total Xylem 12.8 % 10.5 % 15.0 % 12.7 % 15.2 % 14.9 % 14.8 % 15.4 % 14.6 % 13.5 % • Water Infrastructure 12.6 % 14.3 % 18.3 % 19.0 % 18.9 % 18.8 % 18.8 % 20.5 % 17.5 % 18.3 % • Applied Water 19.0 % 14.1 % 18.0 % 14.7 % 17.0 % 17.0 % 16.0 % 15.4 % 17.5 % 15.3 % • Measurement and Control Solutions 10.8 % 2.9 % 11.1 % 4.6 % 11.4 % 8.3 % 13.5 % 10.4 % 11.7 % 6.8 % • Integrated Solutions and Services N/A N/A 14.4 % N/A 13.3 % N/A 11.8 % N/A 12.9 % N/A • Corporate/ Other N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A (1) 2022 amounts have been recast to adjust for historical purchase accounting intangible amortization.

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Diluted EPS ($ Millions, except per share amounts) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 (1) As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 2,118 - 2,118 1,506 - 1,506 Operating Income 211 102 a 313 197 35 a 232 Operating Margin 10.0 % 14.8 % 13.1 % 15.4 % Interest Expense (14 ) - (14 ) (13 ) - (13 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 14 - 14 5 - b 5 Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business (1 ) 1 - - - - Income before Taxes 210 103 313 189 35 224 Provision for Income Taxes 56 (130 ) c (74 ) (40 ) (2 ) c (42 ) Net Income 266 (27 ) 239 149 33 182 Diluted Shares 242.5 242.5 181.3 181.3 Diluted EPS $ 1.10 ($ 0.11 ) $ 0.99 $ 0.82 $ 0.18 $ 1.00 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $ 1.08 ($ 0.11 ) $ 0.97 Q4 YTD 2023 Q4 YTD 2022 (1) As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Total Revenue 7,364 - 7,364 5,522 - 5,522 Operating Income 652 420 a 1,072 622 122 a 744 Operating Margin 8.9 % 14.6 % 11.3 % 13.5 % Interest Expense (49 ) - (49 ) (50 ) - (50 ) Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) 33 - 33 7 4 b 11 UK Pension Buyout Settlement - - - (140 ) 140 - Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business (1 ) 1 - 1 (1 ) - Income before Taxes 635 421 1,056 440 265 705 Provision for Income Taxes (26 ) (205 ) c (231 ) (85 ) (50 ) c (135 ) Net Income 609 216 825 355 215 570 Diluted Shares 218.2 218.2 181.0 181.0 Diluted EPS $ 2.79 $ 0.99 $ 3.78 $ 1.96 $ 1.19 $ 3.15 Year-over-year currency translation impact on current year diluted EPS $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 Diluted EPS at Constant Currency $ 2.77 $ 0.99 $ 3.76 (1) 2022 amounts have been recast to adjust for historical purchase accounting intangible amortization. a Quarter-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs: 2023 - $24 million and 2022 - $16 million Special charges: 2023 - $19 million of acquisition & integration cost, $1 million of asset impairment and $2 million of other special charges; 2022 - $1 million of asset impairment charges Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2023 - $56 million and 2022 - $18 million Year-to-date: Restructuring & realignment costs: 2023 - $106 million and 2022 - $34 million Special charges: 2023 - $126 million of acquisition & integration related costs, $8 million of other special charges and $4 million of asset impairment charges; 2022 - $14 million of asset impairment charges and $2 million UK pension plan charges Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2023 - $176 million and 2022 - $72 million b Quarter-to-date and Year-to-date: 2022 - Special non-operating charges consist of charges related to the UK pension plan exited as part of a buy-out of $0 million and $4 million, respectively c Quarter-to-date: 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $23 million and other tax special items of $107 million; 2022 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (notes a and b) of $7 million and other tax related special items of $(5) million Year-to-date: 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $90 million and other tax special items of $115 million; 2022 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (notes a and b) of $51 million and other tax related special items of $(1) million

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year-to-Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Cash - Operating Activities ($19 ) ($81 ) $28 $113 $373 $202 $455 $362 $837 $596 Capital Expenditures - PP&E (33 ) (31 ) (42 ) (30 ) (57 ) (37 ) (76 ) (41 ) (208 ) (139 ) Capital Expenditures - Software (16 ) (18 ) (12 ) (16 ) (17 ) (16 ) (18 ) (19 ) (63 ) (69 ) Capital Expenditures (49 ) (49 ) (54 ) (46 ) (74 ) (53 ) (94 ) (60 ) (271 ) (208 ) Cash paid in excess of tax provision for R&D law change adoption 33 - - - - - - - 33 - Free Cash Flow ($35 ) ($130 ) ($26 ) $67 $299 $149 $361 $302 $599 $388 Cash paid by Xylem for Evoqua's pre-close transaction costs - - 70 - - - - - 70 - Cash paid for Idrica distribution agreement - - 60 - - - - - 60 - Adjusted Free Cash Flow ($35 ) ($130 ) $104 $67 $299 $149 $361 $302 $729 $388 Net Income $99 $82 $92 $112 $152 $12 $266 $149 $609 $355 Gain/(Loss) from sale of business - 1 - - - - (1 ) - (1 ) 1 Restructuring Charges - non-cash stock acceleration - - (14 ) - (11 ) - (2 ) - (27 ) - Significant non-cash tax benefit/(charge) - - - - - - 70 - 70 - U.K. pension buyout settlement - non-cash release from AOCI - - - - - (140 ) - - - (140 ) U.K. pension buyout settlement - non-cash tax release from AOCI - - - - - 23 - - - 23 Special Charges - Inventory step-up - - (15 ) - (5 ) - (5 ) - (25 ) - Special Charges - non-cash impairment (2 ) - - (1 ) (1 ) (12 ) (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (14 ) Net Income, excluding gain/(loss) on sale of businesses and non-cash restructuring and special charges $101 $81 $121 $113 $169 $141 $205 $150 $596 $485 Operating Cash Flow Conversion (19 %) (99 %) 30 % 101 % 245 % 1683 % 171 % 243 % 137 % 168 % Free Cash Flow Conversion (35 %) (160 %) 86 % 59 % 177 % 106 % 176 % 201 % 122 % 80 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 99 92 152 266 609 Net Income margin 6.8 % 5.3 % 7.3 % 12.6 % 8.3 % Depreciation 28 41 63 61 193 Amortization 32 51 84 76 243 Interest Expense (Income), net 2 5 6 8 21 Income Tax Expense 27 22 33 (56 ) 26 EBITDA 188 211 338 355 1,092 Share-based Compensation 12 15 18 15 60 Restructuring & Realignment 11 36 33 23 103 Special Charges 25 67 22 22 136 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 236 329 411 0 416 1,392 Revenue 1,448 1,722 2,076 2,118 7,364 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.3 % 19.1 % 19.8 % 19.6 % 18.9 % 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net Income 82 112 12 149 355 Net Income margin 6.4 % 8.2 % 0.9 % 9.9 % 6.4 % Depreciation 28 28 27 28 111 Amortization 30 32 31 32 125 Interest Expense (Income), net 11 10 7 6 34 Income Tax Expense 16 24 5 40 85 EBITDA 167 206 82 255 710 Share-based Compensation 9 9 10 9 37 Restructuring & Realignment 4 8 6 16 34 U.K. Pension Settlement - - 140 - 140 Special Charges 2 3 14 1 20 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business (1 ) - - - (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA 181 226 252 281 940 Revenue 1,272 1,364 1,380 1,506 5,522 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.2 % 16.6 % 18.3 % 18.7 % 17.0 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Water Infrastucture 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 70 106 128 115 419 Operating Margin 11.9 % 15.1 % 15.9 % 13.2 % 14.1 % Depreciation 12 14 14 15 55 Amortization 2 10 16 27 55 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - 1 - 2 3 EBITDA 84 131 158 159 532 Share-based Compensation 2 5 3 5 15 Restructuring & Realignment 3 3 3 13 22 Special Charges - 12 6 11 29 Adjusted EBITDA 89 151 170 188 598 Revenue 589 704 803 871 2,967 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.1 % 21.4 % 21.2 % 21.6 % 20.2 % 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 74 108 104 132 418 Operating Margin 13.9 % 18.3 % 18.1 % 19.8 % 17.7 % Depreciation 11 11 11 11 44 Amortization 2 3 1 3 9 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (4 ) 1 - (1 ) (4 ) EBITDA 83 123 116 145 467 Share-based Compensation 1 - - 1 2 Restructuring & Realignment 1 3 3 4 11 Adjusted EBITDA 85 126 119 150 480 Revenue 533 589 574 668 2,364 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.9 % 21.4 % 20.7 % 22.5 % 20.3 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Applied Water 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 83 84 73 70 310 Operating Margin 18.3 % 17.6 % 15.7 % 15.3 % 16.7 % Depreciation 5 4 6 4 19 Amortization - 1 - 1 2 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (1 ) - - (1 ) (2 ) EBITDA 87 89 79 74 329 Share-based Compensation 1 - 1 2 4 Restructuring & Realignment 3 2 5 3 13 Adjusted EBITDA 91 91 85 79 346 Revenue 453 478 465 457 1,853 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.1 % 19.0 % 18.3 % 17.3 % 18.7 % 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 59 61 77 61 258 Operating Margin 13.9 % 14.2 % 16.8 % 13.4 % 14.6 % Depreciation 5 4 4 4 17 Amortization - 1 - 1 2 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income (1 ) - (1 ) - (2 ) EBITDA 63 66 80 66 275 Share-based Compensation 1 1 2 - 4 Restructuring & Realignment 1 2 1 9 13 Adjusted EBITDA 65 69 83 75 292 Revenue 425 429 458 455 1,767 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.3 % 16.1 % 18.1 % 16.5 % 16.5 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Measurement and Control Solutions 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income 20 26 27 40 113 Operating Margin 4.9 % 6.3 % 6.1 % 8.5 % 6.5 % Depreciation 7 9 8 8 32 Amortization 27 26 26 28 107 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - - (1 ) (3 ) (4 ) EBITDA 54 61 60 73 248 Share-based Compensation 2 2 2 1 7 Restructuring & Realignment 5 2 6 5 18 Special Charges 2 - 1 1 4 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business - - - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA 63 65 69 81 278 Revenue 406 415 440 468 1,729 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.5 % 15.7 % 15.7 % 17.3 % 16.1 % 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income (10 ) (5 ) (2 ) 19 2 Operating Margin (3.2 %) (1.4 %) (0.6 %) 5.0 % 0.1 % (Loss)/Gain from sale of business 1 - - - 1 Depreciation 9 8 8 8 33 Amortization 25 26 27 26 104 Other non-operating expense, excluding interest income - (1 ) (1 ) - (2 ) EBITDA 25 28 32 53 138 Share-based Compensation 1 2 2 1 6 Restructuring & Realignment 2 3 2 3 10 Special Charges - 1 12 1 14 Loss/(Gain) from sale of business (1 ) - - - (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA 27 34 48 58 167 Revenue 314 346 348 383 1,391 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.6 % 9.8 % 13.8 % 15.1 % 12.0 %

Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions) Integrated Solutions and Services Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Operating Income - (7 ) (3 ) 18 8 Operating Margin - (5.6 %) (0.8 %) 5.6 % 1.0 % Depreciation - 8 30 27 65 Amortization - 12 36 17 65 EBITDA - 13 63 62 138 Share-based Compensation - 3 3 1 7 Restructuring & Realignment - 7 8 - 15 Special Charges - 7 9 5 21 Adjusted EBITDA - 30 83 68 181 Revenue - 125 368 322 815 Adjusted EBITDA Margin - 24.0 % 22.6 % 21.1 % 22.2 %

