Gilead Sciences: Gilead Named One of Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / We believe that innovation thrives when bright, diverse and imaginative minds come together. We're proud to offer an inclusive culture that enables all people to do their best work, and we're happy to be named one of Newsweek America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for our efforts.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

