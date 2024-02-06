Duke Energy's Rebates Program Helps Florida Customers Get Money Back for Making Home Improvements

Residential customers may earn up to $1,700 in home improvement rebates after completing an online Home Energy Check

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Duke Energy is encouraging Florida customers who are planning on making upgrades to their home to take advantage of the Home Energy Improvement rebates program, where they can earn up to $1,700 in rebate incentives.

"Our team of specialists can provide everything you need to enhance your home's energy efficiency and lower your bills," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "It's important that customers reach out to us before they make improvements on their HVAC systems, windows, ducts and attic insulation so we can help you save money and energy while adding value to your home."

Through the program, residential customers who have not had a Home Energy Check within the past two years can complete a free Home Energy Check online and receive a report detailing their home's past and current energy usage, as well as expert recommendations for improvements that will increase their home's efficiency.

After the customer completes a free Home Energy Check, they may qualify for the following incentives or rebate offers for making the recommended improvements based on the home type.

For single-family homes:

Attic insulation - Qualify for up to $800 to upgrade insulation

Duct test and repair - Qualify to receive 50% of the cost of the duct test and up to $200 for duct repairs per system for single-family homes with ducted electric air and heat

High-efficiency HVAC replacement - Qualify to receive up to $300 in rebate incentives

Energy-efficient windows - Qualify to receive up to $400 in rebate incentives

For manufactured homes and multifamily properties:

HVAC replacement? - Qualify to receive $150 in rebate incentives

To complete a free, self-directed Home Energy Check assessment online, visit duke-energy.com/HEC.

For more information about the Home Energy Improvement rebates program, visit duke-energy.com/HEI.

Customers who participate in any of the Home Energy Improvement rebates programs may also qualify for a free quality control compliance inspection, which can be scheduled by emailing HEIinspections@duke-energy.com.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

