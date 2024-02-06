Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that Tigress Financial Partners, the nation's only certified disabled and women-owned financial services firm, will provide a co-branded version of the ICE TMC bond platform to its network of dealers and investment managers.

ICE TMC is a market leading, anonymous, all-to-all Alternative Trading System (ATS) operated by ICE Bonds, offering execution of municipal, corporate, agency and government bonds, as well as mortgage-backed securities and Certificates of Deposit. By providing ICE Bonds' innovative private-labeled technology to Tigress Financial's customers, they will have direct access to ICE Bonds' network of liquidity providers via an intuitive, user-friendly platform for discovering and trading fixed income securities.

"Since our founding, we have remained committed to providing both industry-leading access to the markets our customers need the most, while also helping our customers align their investments to match their broader sustainability objectives," said Cynthia DiBartolo, Founder and CEO at Tigress. "ICE's network allows us to quickly scale up to provide access to a leading source of liquidity across a broad and deep market set."

The ICE TMC platform has an extensive network of over 475 liquidity providers and takers, with more than 250,000 registered users. ICE TMC is part of ICE Bonds, which offers growing pools of fixed income liquidity and multiple execution protocols including click-to-trade, request-for-quote, sweeps, portfolio auctions and voice-assisted trades for U.S. Municipal, Corporate, Treasury, Agency, MBS Pass-throughs, emerging market and sovereign bonds and certificates of deposit.

"We're honored to work with a trail-blazing firm like Tigress Financial as they offer new price discovery and trading solutions to their growing base of customers," said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. "Our ICE TMC platform leverages our deep experience building and managing markets, and provides a unique liquidity network for Tigress Financial's customers to access a broad range of fixed income securities."

For more information about ICE Bonds, please visit: https://www.theice.com/fixed-income/ice-bonds.

About Tigress Financial Partners

Tigress Financial Partners is the nation's only disabled and woman-owned financial services firm providing institutional and high net worth investors with expertise in investment banking, capital markets, research, corporate advisory and global trade execution services, asset management and global wealth management. Tigress Financial Partners LLC is a both a national certified disabled owned business (DOBE) and certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBENC), Member FINRA, NYSE, SEC and MSRB. For further information about Tigress Financial Partners, please visit: www.tigressfp.com.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

