Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2024.

Atacama Resources invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Participation in this conference will provide the opportunity to interact live with the company's Investor Relations Manager, Greg Praver. Mr. Praver will give a presentation and subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Praver will do his best to get through as many as time permits.

Atacama Resources will be presenting at 11:25 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1648929&tp_key=d1cd45a6dc&sti=acrl

For those unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will be made available to you on EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Growth Conference YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time-efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands within the investment community.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts in Eastern Standard Time.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario and Quebec. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information outlined in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, please contact Greg Praver, Manager of Investor Relations, at gregpraver@acrlintl.com or 770-733-3017, or Glenn Grant, CEO, at ggrant@acrlintl.com or 780-512-3805.

SOURCE: Atacama Resources International Inc.