Grass Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the "Company" or "Rise") The Company announces it has entered into a credit facility arrangement (the "Arrangement") with an arm's length lender (the "Lender") that also provides services to the Company. Pursuant to the Arrangement, each month the Lender will advance to the Company an amount equal to half of the fees billed by the Lender up to US$1,000,000. Amounts advanced will bear interest at a rate of 12% compounding annually and will be due four years from the date of the Arrangement. The Company may repay any amounts owing under the facility at any time without penalty.

In connection with making the credit facility available, the Company has agreed to issue 1,000,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a "Bonus Warrant") to the Lender. Each Bonus Warrant will be exercisable into one share of common stock of the Company at a price of US$0.16 for a period of four years from the date of issuance. In addition, for each US$100,000 advanced under the Arrangement, the Company has agreed to issue to the Lender 200,000 additional non-transferable warrants (each, an "Additional Warrant"). Each Additional Warrant will be exercisable into one share of common stock of the Company at any time within a four-year period from the date of issuance at a price equal to the market price of the shares of the Company as determined in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The securities offered under the Arrangement have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. All securities issued pursuant to the Arrangement will be subject to statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities laws.

About Rise Gold Corp.

Rise Gold is an exploration-stage mining company incorporated in Nevada, USA. The Company's principal asset is the historic past-producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in Nevada County, California, USA.

