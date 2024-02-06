Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2024) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Matrix Agency Marketing Ltd. ("Matrix"), a Vancouver, British Columbia based full- service marketing and consulting services company focused on the junior metals and mining sector. Matrix will provide a full suite of marketing services to the Company.

Matrix will initially focus on the redesign of all digital and print communications including the Company's website and corporate presentation materials. They will assist in planning and budgeting for investor relations activities for management. Matrix will also communicate directly with existing shareholders, analysts and prospective investors. They will also assist the Company in expanding its social media platforms.

Under the terms of the Matrix engagement agreement (the "Matrix Agreement"), the Company has agreed to pay Matrix $60,000 over the 12-month initial term of the Agreement. An initial pre-payment of $15,000 has been paid on signing, following which of $5,000 will be payable to Matrix monthly. No stock options or other securities of Dryden Gold Corp. are included in the compensation terms of the Matrix Agreement. However, Matrix may be awarded stock options at some time in the future at the full discretion of the Board of Directors of Dryden Gold Corp. Matrix and or its affiliates currently hold zero securities of Dryden Gold Corp. Matrix has also agreed to the Company's insider trading policy and will observe the Company's trading blackouts. Matrix is at arm's length to Dryden Gold Corp. and has no other relationship with Dryden Gold Corp., except pursuant to the Matrix Agreement. The Matrix Agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, the Company has also retained the services of Laura Stein of New York for shareholder and investor communications. Laura has been providing communications services to the mining industry for over 30 years. Laura will communicate directly with existing shareholders, analysts and prospective investors primarily through email, social media and conference participation.

Under the terms of Laura Stein's agreement (the "Stein Agreement"), Ms. Stein will receive 250,000 options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP"). The options are priced at $.22 for a term of 5 years and will vest quarterly over 12 months. In addition, the Company will pay a portion of Ms. Stein's expenses for travel, conference fees, office overhead and other third-party costs in connection with her activities related to Dryden Gold. Laura Stein and/or her affiliates currently hold zero securities of Dryden Gold Corp. Ms. Stein is at arm's length to Dryden Gold Corp. and has no other relationship with Dryden Gold Corp., except pursuant to the Stein Agreement.

The Stein Agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the provisions of the Dryden Gold Stock Option Plan.

Trey Wasser, CEO and Director commented "As we grow Dryden Gold, the marketing function has become a key area we intend to focus on as it relates to communicating with existing shareholders and engaging with potential new investors. We are excited to work with Matrix and Ms. Stein."

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers & acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys First Nations support and proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Trey Wasser CEO

email: twasser@drydengold.com

phone: 940-368-8337

Maura Kolb, M.Sc.. P. Geo., President

Email: mjkolb@drydengold.com

Phone: 807-632-2368

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of stock options; future development plans; general market conditions affecting junior exploration companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges, future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of regulatory approvals, legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196986

SOURCE: Dryden Gold Corp.