

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) initiated full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $8.4 to $8.5 billion, up 3% to 5% organically, and adjusted earnings per share range of $4.00 to $4.20.



Fourth quarter bottom line totaled $266 million, or $1.10 per share compared with $149 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.99, down 1%. Revenue was $2.1 billion, up 41% on a reported basis and 9% organically.



The Board of Xylem has declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.36 per share, an increase of 9 percent. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 21, 2024.



