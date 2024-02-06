

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The franc touched 0.8735 against the greenback, its lowest level since December 14.



The franc fell to an 8-day low of 0.9376 against the euro and a 5-day low of 170.24 against the yen, off its early highs of 0.9341 and 170.86, respectively.



Against the pound, the franc reached as low as 1.0960.



The franc is seen finding support around 0.90 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro, 162.00 against the yen and 1.12 against the pound.



