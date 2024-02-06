Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin's Subsidiary, Shore Fire, Shines at the 2024 Grammys as Clients Earn Nine Awards, Reflecting the Diversity of its Roster Across Pop, R&B, Folk, Jazz, Gospel, Roots and More

Samara Joy Presents Best New Artist Award and Wins Third Grammy in Two Years

Jacob Collier Performs Alongside Joni Mitchell on Telecast and Wins Sixth Career Grammy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulates its wholly owned subsidiary Shore Fire Media on representing clients who received a collective nine Grammy Awards yesterday in a broad range of categories - including Pop, R&B, Folk, Jazz, Gospel, Roots, Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, and Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package - highlighting the diversity of its roster across a multitude of genres and disciplines.

In addition to the 2024 trophy count, Shore Fire clients could be seen on last night's telecast as well. Samara Joy, last year's Best New Artist winner, presented the award after winning Best Jazz Performance earlier in the day - her third Grammy in two years. After winning his sixth career Grammy, this year for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, Jacob Collier joined Joni Mitchell for a historic performance of her timeless song "Both Sides Now."

See below for a full rundown of Shore Fire's 2024 Grammy winners.

Blind Boys of Alabama won the Best Roots Gospel Album award for "Echoes of the South," bringing them to a total of six career wins.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard won the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song award for her collaboration with Lecrae, "Your Power."

Jacob Collier won the Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals award for his work with säje on "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning," marking his sixth Grammy win to date.

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project won the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package award for the five volume, 20-LP deluxe box set designed by Jeri Heiden and John Heiden - produced by Grammy-winning producer/music supervisor Randall Poster and executive produced by Rebecca Reagan.

Samara Joy won Best Jazz Performance for "Tight," marking the 2023 Best New Artist winner's third Grammy in two years.

Kylie Minogue won the Best Pop Dance Recording award for her dance-pop anthem "Padam Padam" - which Billboard, The Guardian, The New York Times, Rolling Stone and Variety heralded as one of the best songs of 2023.

Joni Mitchell (Rhino) won Best Folk Album for "Joni Mitchell at Newport," bringing her career total to 10 Grammy awards.

PJ Morton won the Best Traditional R&B Performance award, marking five career wins in seven consecutive nomination years.

Tye Tribbett won the Best Gospel Album award for his "All Things New: Live In Orlando" recording, marking the second time he has won the award and bringing his career total wins to three.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS. The Grammy Premiere Ceremony was live-streamed internationally at GRAMMY.com.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media represents artists, talent, creators, authors, athletes, cultural institutions, businesses, brands and entrepreneurs at the forefronts of their respective fields - including some of the most exciting emerging and established voices in the arts, entertainment and beyond. With dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, Shore Fire leverages extensive expertise and relationships to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations that facilitate career advancement in an ever-evolving media landscape. Shore Fire is a division of Dolphin Entertainment, a collective of marketers and culture creators.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com