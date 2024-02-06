LitePoint, Morse Micro, and AzureWave Collaborate to Advance Wi-Fi HaLow Adoption Across Industrial IoT Applications

Collaboration to accelerate deployment and scalability of IoT devices based on Wi-Fi HaLow technology

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Morse Micro, the leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon vendor, and AzureWave Technologies, Inc., a worldwide leading provider of wireless connectivity and image processing solutions, to expand innovative use cases for Wi-Fi HaLow technology. The collaboration is designed to accelerate time-to-market and simplify the development process for products based on the Wi-Fi HaLow IEEE 802.11ah standard.

Wi-Fi HaLow technology is ideal for industrial IoT and large-area smart city infrastructure by providing low-power, long-range connectivity optimized for IoT applications operating in the sub-GHz frequency band. The protocol enhances power efficiency, reaches distances exceeding one kilometer, supports maximum data rates in the hundreds of Mbps, and provides a connection density of more than 8000 devices per access point.

"The collaboration with LitePoint will harness our collective expertise to drive innovation and scalability in the IoT ecosystem," said Prakash Guda, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Morse Micro. "LitePoint's IQxel-MW 7G enabled a thorough validation of our Wi-Fi HaLow chipset to ensure that it is optimized for peak performance. Our collaboration with AzureWave also ensures seamless integration of our chipset into their wireless module, accelerating time-to-market for product makers across a wide range of IoT applications."

"As a leading wireless module maker, AzureWave provides reliable, pre-validated modules that ultimately shorten the customer's development process and time-to-market," said Patrick Lin, VP of Product Marketing at AzureWave. "Working with LitePoint, we ensure that our modules meet the performance requirements needed by our customers and rapidly scale the development of Wi-Fi HaLow devices for the IoT ecosystem."

"Ramping Wi-Fi HaLow devices to high volume has become simpler with the streamlined availability of validated solutions that encompass the chipset, the module, and test equipment," said Adam Smith, Director of Marketing at LitePoint. "Test solutions with LitePoint's IQxel-MW family of testers simplify the development and deployment of Wi-Fi HaLow products, minimizing the barrier to entry for Wi-Fi HaLow developers."

Technical Details

LitePoint: IQxel-MW 7G

The IQxel-MW 7G is designed to meet the testing demands of connectivity and cellular technologies operating between 400 MHz and 7.3 GHz. The platform supports a full range of wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi 6E/7 and Wi-Fi HaLow, Bluetooth®, and 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular technologies. The IQxel-MW 7G is an ideal solution for today's Wi-Fi devices as well as the requirements for Wi-Fi and cellular 5G coexistence testing. For more information, visit litepoint.com.

Morse Micro: MM6108 SoC

Morse Micro's comprehensive Wi-Fi HaLow portfolio includes the industry's smallest, fastest and lowest power IEEE 802.11ah compliant SoCs. The MM6108 SoC supports 1, 2, 4 and 8 MHz bandwidth and can deliver tens of Mbps throughput to support streaming HD video. Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow SoCs provide 10x the range, 100x the coverage area and 1000x the volume of traditional Wi-Fi solutions.

AzureWave:

AzureWave Technologies, Inc. introduces the pioneer of the IEEE 802.11ah LGA module - AW-HM581. The AW-HM581 module supports data rates of up to 32.5 Mbps, operating in the Sub 1GHz license-exempt band, offering longer ranger and higher data rate for internet of things (IoT) applications. The AW-HM581 integrates IEEE 802.11ah Sub-1G 8MHz Single-chip MAC/PHY/Radio SoC Morse Micro MM6108, ultra-long-reach PA, high linearity LNA, T/R switch, 32 MHz crystal and it has been designed for a simplified Wi-Fi HaLow connection to an external host for varied applications. With the compact module size, you could implement it in any product.

AW-HM581, main chip: MM6108IQ, 13x13 mm, LGA type

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. Learn more at https://www.morsemicro.com/.

About AzureWave

AzureWave Technologies, Inc. is a worldwide leading provider of wireless connectivity and image processing solutions. Our ultra-small wireless modules and digital camera modules could be extensively applied in personal and industrial computers, mobile and internet devices, consumer electronics, home appliances, automotive components, manufacturing facilities and more. www.azurewave.com

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test devices that incorporate widely used wireless technologies. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points, and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

