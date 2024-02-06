Southern ITS International, Inc. Files Form 10 Registration Statement with SEC

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:SITS) is pleased to announce that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing represents a significant step forward in the Company's continued growth and expansion plans.

The Form 10 Registration Statement provides comprehensive details about the Company's corporate history, business operations, financial data, management team, and other relevant disclosures. This filing underscores Southern ITS International's commitment to transparency and compliance as it prepares to attain full reporting company status. Upon effectiveness of the Registration Statement, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements of Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

James Shipley, President of Southern ITS International, Inc., stated, "We are excited about reaching this significant milestone as we work toward full reporting status. This filing demonstrates our dedication to providing shareholders and investors with timely and accurate information about our operations, financial performance, and strategic initiatives."

About Southern ITS International, Inc.:

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, clothing, consumer beverages, and e-commerce fulfillment. Our goal is to expand and strengthen our portfolio of successful businesses.

As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement our current operations. Our mission revolves around establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, leveraging the vast potential of e-commerce across various industries, such as manufacturing, distribution, and product sales.

To achieve our objectives, we have assembled a seasoned management team dedicated to building a diversified portfolio. This entails acquiring entire companies or interests in sectors spanning technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and more, ultimately integrating them as operating subsidiaries under the Southern ITS International umbrella.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

