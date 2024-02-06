FloQast Achieves $100M in Annual Recurring Revenue, Rides Global Momentum into 2024

Revenue milestone marks a transformative year for FloQast, highlighting significant growth, product innovation, and numerous accolades

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2024, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced it has attained $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - a historic milestone showcasing robust growth and market leadership in more than a decade of growth for the company. This accomplishment marks a transformative year for FloQast, highlighted by an expanding customer roster, international expansion, and numerous accolades.



"Reaching the $100M ARR milestone is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of the entire FloQast team," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "When we started this journey, $100M ARR was our ambitious financial goal - I literally wrote it on a whiteboard next to my desk - and hitting it is an extraordinary achievement that we are immensely proud of. This accomplishment is the result of a collective effort, and we wouldn't be here without the day-to-day contributions of every team member. We look forward to carrying this growth into 2024 and beyond."

Throughout the year, FloQast achieved remarkable success, unveiling an array of accomplishments:

Product Innovation : The company introduced all-new Variance Analysis (https://floqast.com/press/transforming-accounting-floqast-debuts-new-solutions-at-takecontrol-user-conference/)and Compliance Management (https://floqast.com/press/floqast-introduces-compliance-management-solution-for-continuous-audit-readiness-and-controls-optimization/) solutions, bolstering its Accounting Automation Platform and addressing evolving industry needs.

: FloQast launched (https://floqast.com/press/transforming-accounting-floqast-debuts-new-solutions-at-takecontrol-user-conference/), providing valuable educational and entertaining resources for accounting professionals. Logo Growth : FloQast now powers more than 2,600 accounting teams, including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake, among other notable organizations.

: FloQast is hosting FloQast GO 2024 in Las Vegas from February 5-8, an all-company kickoff event filled with fun activities and educational sessions for the entire FloQast team. Growing Team: The FloQast team continues to grow, with more than 600 employees at the conclusion of 2023.

This collection of achievements underscores FloQast's commitment to excellence, innovation, and continued growth in the ever-evolving landscape of accounting workflow automation.

About FloQast

FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,600 accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

Contact:

Kyle Cabodi

FloQast Director of Corporate Communications

kyle.cabodi@floqast.com



