Valimail Closes Landmark Year with First-to-Market Email Authentication Offering and Exponential Customer Growth

End of Fiscal Year 2024 Marks a Year of Breakthroughs with the Launch of Valimail Align, Enhanced DNS Infrastructure, and a Surge in Customer Growth, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Email Safety and Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Valimail , the leading DMARC vendor and provider of automated email authentication and anti-phishing solutions, today announced the close of a highly successful fiscal year ending January 31, 2024. The past year was highlighted by being the first-to-market to meet the new email requirements from Google and Yahoo with Valimail Align , significant partnerships including Microsoft, and a notable client base growth rate of 40 percent.

"I've witnessed first-hand the immense value Valimail brings to organizations in terms of email authentication and security as both a customer and a member of its Board of Directors. For me, it is not just about security and compliance, but building trust in our brand. Valimail's unique approach to email authentication is an invaluable defense of our digital communications and protection of our brand," said Shaun Khalfan, SVP, Chief Information Security Officer at Discover Financial Services and Valimail Board Member.

2024 Fiscal Year Achievements Included:

Product Innovation:

Launched Valimail Align - Align is the first to market, innovative solution that simplifies the process for companies of all sizes to meet new sender authentication standards set by Google and Yahoo, facilitating a swift path towards overall DMARC compliance.

- Align is the first to market, innovative solution that simplifies the process for companies of all sizes to meet new sender authentication standards set by Google and Yahoo, facilitating a swift path towards overall DMARC compliance. Continued to Evolve its DNS Infrastructure - Valimail solidified its position as the leader in DMARC-as-a-service with significant updates to its DNS infrastructure, furthering its commitment to delivering innovative, market leading technology its customers need.

- Valimail solidified its position as the leader in DMARC-as-a-service with significant updates to its DNS infrastructure, furthering its commitment to delivering innovative, market leading technology its customers need. Added 5 new U.S. patents, including 3 new DMARC patents.

Market Momentum:

Over the last fiscal year, Valimail has seen tremendous growth and adoption of its DMARC as a service platform. After passing 30,000 customers in June 2023, Valimail now has more than 38,000 customer accounts, including organizations of all types and sizes, from higher education to global consumer brands. While growing at an exceptional rate, the company has also maintained a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS), with Enforce Customers reflecting their satisfaction with the product by scoring Valimail at 83, and across all products, Valimail was scored at 72. The high NPS scores are a reflection of the Company's patented Precision Sending Services and world-class support.

Secured awards and accolades from G2, including: Remained the Leader in G2's DMARC category and #1 Momentum and Grid Leader for the Space



"As a customer of Valimail, I'm consistently impressed with their exceptional support. Every interaction with their team has been top-notch, with them providing swift and effective solutions each and every time. Their speed in achieving DMARC enforcement was remarkably fast," said Ray Maloney, IT Infrastructure Manager, Ryanair. "If we weren't using Valimail, we'd still be struggling to figure out compliance across our various domains. Their accelerated Time to Enforcement, coupled with their outstanding support, truly sets them apart. Additionally, Valimail's Instant SPF technology is a standout feature that really differentiates them from the competition."

Strategic Partnerships:

Valimail and Microsoft Partnered to Provide Valimail Monitor for Microsoft Office 365 - Valimail's industry-leading DMARC monitoring, DMARC analysis, and reporting tool is available to Microsoft customers through seamless integration with Office 365.

- Valimail's industry-leading DMARC monitoring, DMARC analysis, and reporting tool is available to Microsoft customers through seamless integration with Office 365. Valimail and Pax8 Teamed Up to Protect MSPs and Their Customers From Email-based Attacks - IT and security departments can now leverage Valimail's anti-phishing and email fraud protection within the Pax8 Marketplace for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

- IT and security departments can now leverage Valimail's anti-phishing and email fraud protection within the Pax8 Marketplace for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Valimail and .BANK Partnered to Provide Banks with the Best Protection Against Phishing and BEC Attacks - Using email authentication from Valimail and a .BANK domain will now secure your bank's email channel to prevent losses from business email compromise (BEC) and stop phishing attacks.

Company Growth and Recognition:

Strategic leaders with experience leading high-growth companies and product strategies joined Valimail's executive team, including: Steve Biagioni , Head of Finance Scott Ziegler , VP of Product

Recognized As A Great Place to Work: Chief People & Performance Officer, Elaine Mak, Won 2024 BIG Innovation Award - She was recognized for leading transformative innovation at Valimail, which involved collaboration and a learner's mindset among employees to tackle new challenges and achieve values-driven business performance. Built In Honored Valimail in Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places to Work Awards - Valimail was recognized for a culture that intentionally weaves together its employees' unique perspectives, voices, and strengths to create a high-performance workplace. Valimail Named on Fast Company's Fifth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators - Came in at number 37 for its From Perks to Performance initiative that transformed the organization from startup to scaleup by putting people first.



"I'm incredibly proud of our team and achievements at Valimail, particularly our consistently high Net Promoter Score above 80," said Alexander García-Tobar, CEO and Co-Founder. "This score and our consistent G2 customer awards reflect our commitment to meeting customer needs and satisfaction. It shows the success of our innovative technology and our team's dedication to excellent service. Additionally, it reinforces our leadership in email security and the trust our customers and partners place in us."

About Valimail

Valimail , the global leader in zero-trust email authentication security, invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. The company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticates sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to some of the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP certification. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

According to Bain & Company , the creators of the Net Promoter System? (NPS), a score above 50 is excellent, and above 80 is world-class. This means that a score above 80 indicates a company has a significantly large number of Promoters and is a leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty in its industry??.

