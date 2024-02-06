Tapestry, Inc.: The Coach Foundation Celebrates Five Years of Dream It Real

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Tapestry, Inc.:

Foundation issues first-ever social impact report, commits to funding 10,000 scholarships by 2030

Celebrating Five Years of Dream It Real

In January, the Coach Foundation celebrated five years of creating opportunities and removing barriers for the next generation through its signature initiative, Dream It Real. To celebrate, the Foundation launched its first social impact report, The Courage to Dream It Real. Coach is a part of Tapestry, the house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands consisting of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman.

This report shares the accomplishments of the Dream It Real community of students, non-profit partners, and global teams. The Coach Foundation also marked their achievement of funding 5,000 scholarships to students around the world by 2025 a year early and shared a new commitment of funding 10,000 scholarships by 2030.

More than facts and figures, the report highlights real-life stories of Dream It Real scholars, the impact of the programs like college scholarships, mentoring, and more - as well as the Coach Foundation's vision for the next chapter of philanthropy. Meet Yannick - one of the 5,000+ scholars the Coach Foundation supports each year through the Dream It Real program. His story is a testament to the power of dreaming big and the Coach Foundation is proud to play a part in his journey.

When the Coach Foundation was in 2008, their goal was to extend Coach's impact within the community to support a better future for all. Fifteen years later, Coach and the Coach Foundation have donated over $75 million dollars to cause-driven organizations and communities. The Foundation has established integral partnerships with non-profit, cause-organizations around the world including China Youth Development Foundation, Bottom Line, and The Opportunity Network. These organizations are Dream It Real champions - focused on supporting the next generation of students as they pursue their education and provide resources to help them achieve their dreams.

