Dienstag, 06.02.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
ACCESSWIRE
06.02.2024 | 15:26
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MilliporeSigma: On a Quest To Make All Chemistry Green Chemistry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / How do you evaluate how green (or not) a chemical process is?

For years there wasn't an easy way. Then, in 2019, a team of chemists and bioinformatic experts from MilliporeSigma, the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, debuted a new tool, known as the DOZN tool. This industry-first tool helps scientists compare the greenness of different products and processes.

There is often more than one pathway that scientists can use to create a target molecule. Because these different synthesis processes use different raw materials and create different byproducts, chemists can use the DOZN tool as a quantitative tool to compare the relative greenness of each approach.

Meet the MilliporeSigma chemist who championed this effort and now helps other chemists, including young chemists, think greener.

Dr. Ettigounder ("Samy") Ponnusamy is a key leader in green chemistry at MilliporeSigma.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.