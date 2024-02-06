MilliporeSigma: On a Quest To Make All Chemistry Green Chemistry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / How do you evaluate how green (or not) a chemical process is?

For years there wasn't an easy way. Then, in 2019, a team of chemists and bioinformatic experts from MilliporeSigma, the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, debuted a new tool, known as the DOZN tool. This industry-first tool helps scientists compare the greenness of different products and processes.

There is often more than one pathway that scientists can use to create a target molecule. Because these different synthesis processes use different raw materials and create different byproducts, chemists can use the DOZN tool as a quantitative tool to compare the relative greenness of each approach.

Meet the MilliporeSigma chemist who championed this effort and now helps other chemists, including young chemists, think greener.

Dr. Ettigounder ("Samy") Ponnusamy is a key leader in green chemistry at MilliporeSigma.

