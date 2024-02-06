Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.02.2024 | 15:50
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pepco Warns Customers of Rising Phone Scams

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Pepco

Originally published by Pepco

Be on the lookout for scam attempts claiming to be Pepco. In 2023, customers lost more than $205,000 to phone scams. Scammers can manipulate Caller ID to appear as our number. Don't fall prey to scammers! If in doubt, hang up and call us directly at 202-833-7500. Learn more.

Pepco is warning customers to be vigilant against phone scams. Pepco has seen an increase in reports of individuals calling customers and falsely claiming their electric service will be disconnected unless payment is made. These impersonators instruct customers to buy a prepaid credit card and call back to a different phone number with the personal identification number (PIN) or other personal information. Scammers also use a tactic called "spoofing" to manipulate the Caller ID displayed phone number so that it appears as a Pepco number. We also caution customers to be mindful of individuals who try to gain access to their homes by posing as utility workers. Utility impostors may carry "official" looking credentials and often work in pairs.

In 2023, customers lost more than $205,000 to phone scams. Don't fall prey to scammers! If in doubt call us directly at 202-833-7500. For more information about protecting yourself against scams, visit our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Pepco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.