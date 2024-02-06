Anzeige
06.02.2024 | 15:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Correction: Derivatives: Change to Expiration Cycle for Certain Underlying Shares (29/24)

Correction refers to the Effective day.

Effective Friday, March 1, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm
AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will regarding derivatives on the below listed
underlying shares, change the expiration cycle so that March, June, September
and December Expiration Months are initially listed with 9 (nine) months term: 

 -- Swedish: AAK (AAK), Fingerprint Cards B (FINGB), Lundin Mining (LUMI),
   Modern Times Group B (MTGB), NCC B (NCC), Orrön Energy (ORRON), Traton
   (8TRA) and Volvo Car B (VCAR)
 -- Danish: Coloplast B (COLOB) and D/S Norden (DNORD)
 -- Norwegian: Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS), Schibsted A (SCHA), XXL ASA
   (XXL)

Additionally, and effective the same day, the listing of weekly options will be
discontinued regarding FINGB and ORRON. 

With respect to the above underlying shares, any existing weekly options, or
expiration months that are longer than December 2024, will at the time of the
change be delisted in case there is no open interest. 

Appendix 1 to the Exchange and Clearing Rules (Quotation List), will be updated
and available on the Derivatives Rules webpage in due course. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1193162
