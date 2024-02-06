Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.02.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
06.02.2024 | 16:02
Poba Medical and Byond Medical Form Strategic Business Partnership Bringing Together Complementary Balloon and Complex Catheter Design Expertise to Expand Premium Service

Additional Premium Capabilities Include: Full PTCA and PTA catheter assembly, World-Class Balloon Development - Mr. Doug Wilkins, Textile reinforced balloon expertise, Complex shaft and catheter design & Expanded balloon extrusion capability

FLAGSTAFF, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / Poba Medical Inc. (POBA) announced today that we have purchased the assets and created a strategic partnership with Byond Medical (BYOND), Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and Waco, Texas. This acquisition finally brings together two long-time friends and respected medical device leaders in Doug Wilkins and Dan Kasprzyk.

Dan Kasprzyk

Dan Kasprzyk
Poba Medical CEO at Byond Medical Facility

The acquisition of BYOND continues the growth and expansion efforts underway at Poba Medical in Flagstaff, Arizona. These efforts include Class 100,000 cleanroom expansion, global customer expansion, world-class capabilities in extrusion, blow molding, braiding, balloon folding, and complex catheter process initiatives.

Daniel J. Kasprzyk, President & CEO, commented: "The obvious synergy with our individual brands and 35 years of blow molding, extrusion, and catheter experience made this transaction a no-brainer. Doug's classic hands-on balloon and catheter expertise will augment the young and ambitious team at Poba Medical. This will create seamless business integration for Poba Medical and BYOND's global customers that we both presently serve."

Doug Wilkins, founder of BYOND Medical, adds: "I am very excited about the opportunity to build onto the strong foundation that Poba Medical has created within the contract manufacturing space. The immediate opportunity in catheter and complex device assemblies within Poba's current infrastructure is enormous."

Both companies have forged long-lasting customer relationships with strategic OEMs and world-class contract manufacturers around the globe. With our unique presence on the chamfr Marketplace, we will leverage the speed and quality that our customers have grown to expect.

BYOND is Poba Medical's first acquisition.

For more information: Whitney Cunningham (928) 774-1478, Aspey, Watkins & Diesel, PLLC

Contact Information

Dan Kasprzyk
President & CEO
sales@pobamedical.com
(928) 569-6630

SOURCE: Poba Medical

