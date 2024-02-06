Fast-growing tech talent market will further accelerate delivery of UKG culture solutions that support creating a great place to work

UKG Inc., a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people, today announced the launch of its newest Global Innovation Hub in Bulgaria, where more than 400 software and product development professionals are accelerating the delivery of UKG solutions necessary to create great workplace experiences for people all around the world. To reach the broadest talent pool possible in the country, UKG has established a significant presence in both the capital city of Sofia the country's traditional knowledge center with a dense concentration of 16 universities and Varna a popular startup hub nurturing next-generation technology located along the Black Sea coast.

As organizations globally recognize the competitive advantages enjoyed by being a great place to work, demand for AI-powered UKG culture-building human capital management (HCM) and workforce management suites continues to rise. To support current and future customers, develop new technologies, and enhance existing solutions, UKG hired more than 60 people, including a team of developers from Next Solutions, an HCM development firm based in Sofia.

"The team is thrilled to join UKG, an organization whose global presence, commitment to innovation, and dedication to creating great workplace experiences both for its own employees and its customers is unmatched in the technology sector," said Milen Manev, CEO of Next Solutions. "I'm proud of the work our team has accomplished to date and am eager for the new opportunities that being part of UKG will present the team as they continue on their own professional and personal journeys."

The long-tenured team joining UKG expands the rapidly growing footprint of UKG in Bulgaria, joining a Varna-based team with several hundred employees who came to UKG following the landmark acquisition of Immedis to launch UKG One View, transforming how multi-national organizations pay their people.

"Sofia and Varna are tremendously experienced, talent-rich markets for technology and software professionals," said Osman Osman, who will lead UKG operations in Bulgaria. "A renowned workplace culture and the opportunity for everyone to be an innovator will help UKG become one of the most-sought-after tech sector employers in Bulgaria."

Along with UKG Global Innovation Hubs in Montevideo, Uruguay, Montreal, Canada, and Noida and Bangalore, India, as well as extensive engineering and development teams in the U.S. and other countries, the Bulgaria team will closely collaborate with colleagues globally to play a key role in UKG innovations that inspire every organization to become a great place to work.

With more than 15,000 employees, UKG is ranked #3 in the world among large companies on Foundry's Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT, one of TIME magazine's World's Best Companies in 2023, and one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune magazine. Additionally, UKG is certified as a Great Place To Work in every country where it has a significant employee presence, and is positioned as a Leader or ranked #1 in HCM and workforce management by all major industry analyst firms.

"We're on a mission to inspire every organization, no matter size, geography, or industry, to become a great place to work through technology built for all," said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. "To help our customers achieve their full potential, all U Krewers are empowered to leverage our leadership in culture, unique combination of internal technology including AI, generative AI, and machine learning tools and the world's largest collection of culture, people, and work data to unlock the next generation of great innovations."

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 customers across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world's largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what's possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, and YouTube

Copyright 2024 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206798115/en/

Contacts:

UKG Contact:

media@ukg.com