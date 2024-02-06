Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06
[06.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,818,251.00
|USD
|30,000.00
|51,160,470.53
|6.5437
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|2,906,650.00
|EUR
|0
|16,256,545.33
|5.5929
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|658,451.00
|GBP
|0
|5,793,433.38
|8.7986
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|190,407.00
|GBP
|0
|1,483,000.09
|7.7886