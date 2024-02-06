PLEUGER, a pioneering player in the flow control sector and a leader in submersible motor manufacturing, announces its strategic acquisition of AVI International, a Connecticut-based specialist in the upgrade, repair, and service of rotating equipment. This acquisition signifies a major expansion of PLEUGER into the North American markets, marking a new chapter in the company's history of innovation and engineering excellence. PLEUGER also has manufacturing facilities in Germany and France.

Pictured from left: Anton Schneerson (CEO PLEUGER), Cliff Burrell (President CEO AVI International), Stefan Patzelt (COO, PLEUGER Germany) (Photo: Business Wire)

AVI International, serving a wide range of industries such as power generation, marine, wastewater treatment, and manufacturing, is now part of PLEUGER's broader strategy to enhance its market presence in the United States and Canada. This move accelerates PLEUGER's ability to offer superior service, assembly, and stocking capabilities in close proximity to its U.S. customers. It also promises to expedite delivery and servicing for clients in both the United States and Canada.

A critical aspect of this acquisition is the establishment of AVI as a key facility for maintaining operations of PLEUGER in the local territory. This strategic development ensures establishment of PLEUGER Service locally and dramatically reduced lead times for spare parts, translating into increased enhanced customer satisfaction. PLEUGER's sales hub in Texas and the assembly and service site in Connecticut are set to deliver a remarkable speed of turnaround for pump delivery and service within North America.

PLEUGER CEO, Anton Schneerson commented: "As we celebrate this strategic add-on acquisition, I'm delighted to introduce our new PLEUGER Service in the local market. Reflecting our commitment to merging German engineering expertise with the swift service and high customer satisfaction of the United States, this initiative is set to redefine standards. We're not just offering the unmatched quality of aftermarket to PLEUGER products to local customers but also opening our doors to all rotating equipment brands, applying our unparalleled PLEUGER German know-how in service quality. I would like to thank the team who made this transaction possible."

This acquisition is a strategic step in PLEUGER's ongoing journey towards achieving an ambitious $100 million revenue target in 2024. It underscores the company's dedication to providing state-of-the-art flow control solutions and reinforces its status as a pioneer in the field of submersible motor technology.

With its global headquarters in Miami, USA, and a heritage Centre-of-Excellence in Hamburg, PLEUGER is renowned worldwide for its reliable and durable products. Designed to solve complex challenges in harsh environments, PLEUGER's products are a testament to the company's quality origination and engineering process.

Part of the Flacks Group's extensive portfolio, PLEUGER is a family of companies that specialize in turning around medium-sized businesses in complex situations. The Flacks Group, with a portfolio exceeding $3bn and over 7,000 employees, is known for its rapid and effective solutions in challenging business scenarios. The Flacks Group, owned by Michael Flacks, acquired PLEUGER in 2018 from the NYSE-traded company Flowserve.

PLEUGER is a century-old pioneer in the manufacturing of submersible motors, pumps, thrusters, and plunger pumps. Its solutions are critical to industries including energy, mining, water management, industrial processing, and oil gas.

