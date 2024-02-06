Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm startet in Kürze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
06.02.2024 | 16:31
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRODIGY BIOTECH ENTERS INTO A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH LEADING CANCER CENTER TO ADVANCE PRODUCTS TO IMPROVE OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING ALLOGENEIC HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELL TRANSPLANTATION

DJ PRODIGY BIOTECH ENTERS INTO A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH LEADING CANCER CENTER TO ADVANCE PRODUCTS TO IMPROVE OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING ALLOGENEIC HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELL TRANSPLANTATION 

ProdIgy Biotech 
PRODIGY BIOTECH ENTERS INTO A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH LEADING CANCER CENTER TO ADVANCE PRODUCTS TO IMPROVE OUTCOMES 
IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING ALLOGENEIC HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELL TRANSPLANTATION 
06-Feb-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Prodigy Biotech EnterS into a PartneRship Agreement with leading cancer CENTER to Advance productS to improve outcomes 
in patients undergoing allogenic hematopoietic Stem cell transplantation 
 
   -- Prodigy is the first company to join the MSK Therapeutic Accelerator. The accelerator program launch was 
  announced at the MSK Life Sciences Innovation Summit in New York City on January 26, 2024. 
   -- Prodigy and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) will co-develop a product targeting Enterococcus 
  sp. to treat microbial dysbiosis in patients undergoing allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The 
  product will be built on Prodigy's polyclonal Immunoglobulin Y (IgY) technology that has shown promising 
  preclinical data in models of alcoholic liver disease. 
 
West Chester, Pennsylvania, USA. February 6, 2024 - Prodigy and MSK have entered into a sponsored research agreement 
through the MSK Therapeutics Accelerator program to evaluate Prodigy's product candidate for the improvement of 
outcomes in patients undergoing allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HCT). The MSK Therapeutic 
Accelerator project will be led by Jonathan Peled, MD, PhD, Assistant Attending Physician, MSK. 
 
Through his pioneering research, Dr. Peled and his team at MSK have significantly advanced the role of the microbiome 
in impacting outcomes in patients undergoing allo-HCT. Dr. Peled's work revealed that patients undergoing allo-HCT have 
enterococcal domination events and these domination events lead to worse overall survival and higher graft vs. host 
disease (GvHD)-related mortality. Dr. Peled has previously demonstrated in preclinical models that resetting the gut 
microbiome has profound outcomes in mitigating disease severity. 
 
In this collaboration, Prodigy's Enterococcus sp. neutralizing antibodies will be evaluated in preclinical models of 
GvHD and product candidates will be developed to move into clinical development. Furthermore, Prodigy is pleased to 
have Dr. Peled join and help build its allo-HCT Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). 
 
In addition to the sponsored research, MSK will provide expertise and institutional resources through the MSK 
Therapeutics Accelerator to aid in the development of a drug candidate for patients undergoing allogenic hematopoietic 
stem cell transplantation. MSK's Therapeutic Accelerator Program is a partnership program between MSK and technology 
and pharmaceutical companies to advance novel therapeutics through all stages of drug development. The program brings 
together innovative healthcare companies with MSK's community of clinical and scientific experts to establish 
groundbreaking collaborations that can have a tangible impact on treatment or management of cancer. 
 
Satish Chandran, CEO of Prodigy said, "We are delighted to collaborate and partner with MSK's Therapeutic Accelerator 
Program and Dr. Peled to develop product(s) for patients undergoing allo-HCT. Given the significant morbidity and 
mortality associated with the disease, it is incumbent upon all of us to find solutions that have the potential to save 
lives and restore normalcy to these patients. We have been very pleased with the robust preclinical proof-of-concept 
data of our product PROD-AH-001, (Hepatology, 2023) for alcoholic hepatitis which is currently being readied for an IND 
submission with the FDA." 
 
Dr. Jonathan Peled of MSK said, "Patients who are treated with allo-HCT experience the most extreme microbiome injuries 
observed in any clinical setting. There is an urgent need to develop approaches that can mitigate this and prevent the 
expansion of potentially pathogenic bacteria. We hypothesize that attenuating the expansion of Enterococcus within the 
gastrointestinal tract will prevent bloodstream infections with this bacterium and potentially also ameliorate GVHD." 
 
Dr. Chandran presented information about this important new collaboration at the MSK Life Sciences Innovation Summit in 
New York City on January 26, 2024. 
 
About Allogenic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation: 
Allo-HCTs have a chance to cure malignancies but are associated with high rate of complications and mortality. Allo-HCT 
can lead to various complications, affecting different organs due to the intense conditioning regimen and introduction 
of foreign immune cells. A significant concern after allo-HCT is graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), where the donor's 
immune cells mount an attack against the recipient and is a major cause of morbidity and non-relapse mortality in this 
patient population. There is a clear need of therapies that are able to improve outcomes in patients undergoing 
allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. 
 
About Prodigy Biotech, Inc.: 
Prodigy Biotech is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products using its polyclonal 
Immunoglobulin Y technology to selectively edit the microbiome while avoiding deleterious effects to the commensal 
microflora. The versatility of avian antibodies, IgY, allows for pathogen- specific neutralization capabilities not 
only to bacteria but also viruses, fungi, endotoxins, and even human secreted proteins such as cytokines and 
chemokines. A target agnostic approach and strategic collaborations with leading researchers in the microbiome field 
has allowed Prodigy to build a diverse pipeline ranging from modulating the gut microbiome in alcoholic liver disease 
(ALD) to modulating the lung microbiome in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 
 
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: 
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform 
Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," 
"believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," 
"could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify 
these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties 
that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. Any forward-looking 
statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by 
law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result 
of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release. 
 
 
Prodigy Biotech Contact: 
Satish Chandran 
Chief Executive Officer 
satish.chandran@prodigybiotech.com 
https://www.prodigybiotech.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1828687 06-Feb-2024

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2024 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.