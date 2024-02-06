With close to 20 years of experience in the Leveraged Finance market, Ms. Wei has extensive industry and product expertise, as well as proven leadership skills and a relentless focus on client coverage

Barclays today announces the appointment of Na Wei as Global Head of Leveraged Finance, reporting to Travis Barnes and Tom Johnson, Global Co-Heads of Capital Markets at Barclays.

Under Ms. Wei's leadership of Barclays' Leveraged Finance business in EMEA the firm achieved a top three ranking in 2023 according to Dealogic data, up from number seven in 2022. Ms. Wei has also been instrumental in materially increasing Barclays' market share with the firm's top twenty Financial Sponsors clients.

Commenting on Ms. Wei's expanded role, Travis Barnes said, "As the financing market continues to evolve and become more complex, we are confident that under Na's leadership we will be best positioned for future success. Na has a proven track record of growing business and market share, and of standout service for our clients."

Tom Johnson added, "Through her leadership of the EMEA franchise, Na installed a disciplined focus on delivering strategic capital to our most important clients. We firmly believe that she can replicate this mindset across our global business, putting us in the strongest possible position to further increase our market share in the US and globally."

Leveraged Finance is an integral part of Barclays' investment banking business, providing a key strategic touch point with our clients across multiple investment banking products. Barclays has a strong Leveraged Finance franchise, with a year to date global ranking of number three according to Dealogic data. Barclays has been involved in four of the top five high yield bond deals in 2024, leading NGL Energy Partner's dual-tranche $2.2bn deal and serving as joint bookrunner on two others (HUB International's $3bn deal and CSC (Altice USA)'s $2.1bn deal). In addition, Barclays was joint-books on two of the top five leveraged loans deals (Inspire Brands $4.3bn-sole books and SBA Communications $4.1bn). Barclays was sole physical bookrunner on five leveraged loan transactions of over $1bn in value in January (Inspire Brands $4.3bn, Jane Street $3.0bn, Oryx Midstream $1.8bn, WestJet $1.5bn and Primary Products $1.0bn).

